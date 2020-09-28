Shilpa Shetty Kundra Shares Variations Of Bridge Pose That Can Help Reduce Back Pain And Improve Digestion- Try Them Today!
Ekpada Setubandh Sarvangasana can help in giving a good stretch to your spine, hip flexors, neck and thighs. Learn how to do it as Shilpa Shetty Kundra illustrates in the video below.
Ekpada Setubandh Sarvangasana can reduce stress and anxiety
HIGHLIGHTS
- Starting your day with yoga can have a calming effect on your mind
- It can help you relax and rejuvenate
- Shilps Shetty Kundra does ekpada setubandh sarvangasana in her IGTV today
The bridge pose of setu bandhasana is a common yoga asana that offers a variety of health benefits. The yoga asana can help in preventing back pain and can also help in melting belly fat. The asana gives a nice stretch to your neck, spine and hips. Actress and yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently shared an advanced version of the bridge pose, where combines it with sarvangasana or shoulder stands. She does this yoga pose as part of her morning routine on a Monday. Now that's some kind of #MondayMotivation right?
#MondayMotivation: Learn this yoga pose by Shilpa Shetty Kundra
"Nothing can be more energising on a Monday morning than listening to the Vedas and mindfully breathing and enjoying a yoga practice," Kundra writes in the caption of her post.
She does the yoga pose with "Rigveda Shri Sukta" playing in the background. According to Kundra, it is the "Sanskrit effect", as neuroscientists say, that have a positive effect on the right hippocampus strengthening visual and verbal memory. This shloka was giving her the energy and power to perform Ekpada Setubandh Sarvangasana or the one-legged bridge pose.
This yoga asana works well on the body and the mind. It can help in giving a good stretch to your spine, hip flexors, neck and thighs. The asana can also stimulate abdominal organs and improve digestion. Holding on the pose for a few seconds or even minutes can provide mental health benefits like reduced stress, fatigue and anxiety.
As we have mentioned in numerous of our articles before, doing yoga in your morning routine can give a healthy start to your day. It can recharge you and help you be energised throughout the day. What's more, doing yoga with calming music or Sanskrit mantras in the background can actually have a calming and stress-relieving effect on the brain.
So how did you start your day? Did it include yoga or a workout? Share your morning rituals with us in the comments below.
