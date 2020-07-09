Poor Posture? Try This 15-Minute Posture Workout By Kayla Itsines
A good posture can help in preventing back pain, reduce fatigue and muscle pain and improve your day-to-day functioning. Here's a workout you can do to improve your posture.
A good posture can help in keeping back pain away
HIGHLIGHTS
- Having a good posture can provide you with multiple health benefits
- Child's pose can help in improving your posture
- Here's a 15-minute posture workout you can do at home
Having a good posture can provide you with several health benefits. A good posture means having a neutral spine. If you have a good posture, the muscles surrounding the spine are going to be balanced and will support your spine equally. To check if you have a good posture, rest your feet flat on the floor when sitting. Distribute weight evenly on both hips. Your back should be straight. Shoulders should be back but relaxed. Ears should be aligned with collarbones. Having a good posture can help in preventing back pain, headaches, neck and shoulder pain and also increase your energy levels.
Workout for a good posture
Celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines, in one of her recent posts Instagram, shares a posture workout that can be especially for help for those in desk jobs.
Also read: Do You Have A Sitting Job? Know Ways To Move More At Your Desk Job
The workout can be done anytime, anywhere and can help you function more effectively and reduce the stain on your muscles and ligaments.
The workout includes a total of five exercises that can help in improving your posture with regular practice.
Also read: Experiencing Back Pain While Working From Home? Expert Explains Top Mistakes You Should Be Avoiding
Exercises to improve your posture
- Abs to Child's Pose - 10 reps (5 each side)
- Four-Point Arm & Leg Extension - 20 reps (10 each side)
- Single-Leg Glute Bridge - 20 reps (10 each side)
- Scapular Push-Up - 12 reps
- Alternating Superman - 20 reps (10 each side)
Do 3 rounds of the exercise. It is not going to take you any more than 15 or 20 minutes!
POSTURE WORKOUT ⠀⠀⠀ For the ladies who are sitting at a desk all day or are generally just trying to improve their posture, here is an at home workout that you can do anywhere to improve and maintain your posture. ⠀⠀⠀ So what are the benefits of having a good posture? Sitting and standing with proper alignment will allow you to work more efficiently with less strain and fatigue on your ligaments and muscles. You may also notice reduced back pain, reduced headaches, better form during your workouts and increased energy levels. ⠀⠀⠀ Let's get started! ⠀⠀⠀ Abs to Child's Pose - 10 reps (5 each side) Four-Point Arm & Leg Extension - 20 reps (10 each side) Single-Leg Glute Bridge - 20 reps (10 each side) Scapular Push-Up - 12 reps Alternating Superman - 20 reps (10 each side) ⠀⠀⠀ 3 rounds ladies!! SAVE this workout and let me know how you go in the comments below! ⠀⠀⠀ www.kaylaitsines.com/SWEATchallenge ⠀⠀⠀ #BBG #BBGathome #SWEATathome #postureworkout
Other exercises you can do in order to improve your posture are:
- Bridges
- Russian twists
- Hip flexor stretch
- Side planks
- Downward dog yoga pose
- Forward bends
- Surya namaskar
Also read: Getting Back Pain Or Knee Pain In Your 20s And 30s? Follow These 10 Tips To Strengthen Your Bones
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.