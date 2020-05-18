Watch: Alia Bhatt Is Stronger, Fitter And Better At Performing Burpees! Her Workout Videos Are All The Motivation You Need Today
Alia Bhatt fitness: In one of her recent posts on Instagram, actress Alia Bhatt talks about how she got fitter and better at running, burpees and push-ups. Read the full post here.
Alia Bhatt shares an inspiring post on Instagram
Struggling to find #LockdownMotivation of late? Then Alia Bhatt's latest post on Instagram is the one to see! In 60 days, the actress claims that she got stronger and fitter. She says that she is not much better at performing the calorie-burning exercise burpees, and the others like skips, push-ups, running. Not just this, Bhatt also feels "super obsessed" with eating right and waiting to get back to the next challenge. Not just fitness, the actress got a haircut at home!
Read her full post here.
60 days later - stronger, fitter, better at burpees, much better at skips, much much better at push ups, obsessed with running, super obsessed with eating right and waiting to get back onto the next challenge. Dear @sohfitofficial don't know what I would've done without you'.. you guys are just the best @nonie.tuxen #sohfit40daychallenge P.S - Yes I cut my hair AT HOME - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop
India is now in the fourth phase of lockdown and nothing is like it was before. Staying at home initially seemed blissful but now it has become somewhat precarious to not be able go to back to our so-called 'normal' routine.
This is where a healthy lifestyle comes into play. Taking on the path to fitness and healthy eating can help you lose weight and feel better all in all. All you need to do is push your limits and get out of your comfort zone to reassure yourself that you can do it.
See the video below to see how Alia does it.
When she asks me to make the workout fun - I say squat. Always a pleasure @aliaabhatt Definitely one hell of a hard worker. Respect always! #sohfit #pushyourlimits #bethebestyou #girlswhoworkout #youtube #aliabe To watch the full video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8a1-_0_NS_A
If lack of time or the inability to manage it efficiently is keeping you from a regular workout, then you can try high intensity interval training or Tabata workout. Both of these are short duration high intensity workouts which can make for calorie-burning intense workout session.
In the video below, Alia can be seen doing a Tabata workout. It is a four-minute workout where you have to do eight rounds of each exercise for 20 seconds. There's a 10 seconds rest in between exercise. Watch the post below to see how each exercise is done.
When you let her pick the exercises and you decide how they need to be done. We Parsees aren't as innocent as we look, now are we @aliaabhatt!? You were amazing! ———————————————————————— For anyone out there that wants to give this workout a shot - here you go: ———————————————————————— Tabata (20 secs work with 10 secs off for 4 mins - basically 8 rounds of 20 secs each with 10 secs rest) - for EACH of the following exercises: ————————————————————————-- Leg Press (don't have one just do some squats) - Lat Pull Downs (can always swap it with pull ups or inverted rows) - Ab crunches - Ski Erg (don't have one - skip instead) 00:30 secs break after each round of 4 mins before you swap to the next exercise. ———————————————————————— Finisher - 10 mins on the treadmill - 1 min walk 1 min run at a speed of 12/12.5. ———————————————————————— Here's to more challenges in the future @aliaabhatt! Happy new year to all the Parsees out there! #sohfit #bethebestyou
This lockdown, do not let the 'new' normal take a toll on your mental and physical health. Exercise regularly and eat healthy. It is the only way to boost your immunity and be disease-free.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
