10 Best Multivitamins For Men

- Men need more vitamins and minerals than women
- Most men are unable to meet daily nutrient requirements through food
- This is where multivitamins play their role
The bodies of men and women have different needs. Men require more nutrients as compared to women. Apart from taking their daily intake of nutrients from food, a few multivitamins can help in bridging the gap. Vitamins are extremely important for your overall health. They perform many critical roles in the body like ensuring that all the body systems work properly and giving a boost to energy. Lacking in any vitamins or being vitamin deficient can be harmful for the health and lead to numerous chronic diseases. Men between the ages 19 to 70 require Vitamin A, Vitamin C, B vitamins, Vitamin D, K, zinc, Vitamin E and selenium. Men require low iron as compared to women. People who consume a balanced diet are likely to not have vitamin deficiencies. Nonetheless, this is quite less likely and here comes multivitamins in picture.
1. Nature's Way Alive! Once Daily Men's
One tablet of this multivitamin for men contains 22 vitamins and minerals, 12 digestive enzymes, 12 varieties of mushrooms and 14 greens. This multivitamin gives a boost to energy and is also good for prostate and heart health. This is product is gluten-free and contains no artificial colors or preservatives.
2. NOW ADAM Men's Multiple Vitamin
2 capsules of this multivitamin for men contains 100% of recommended daily intake of essential nutrients, apart from copper, magnesium and calcium. It contains plant sterols for hear health and lycopene for prostate health. It has a softegel formula which makes it easier to swallow. It is sugar free and contains no milk, egg, wheat, shellfish or other preservatives.
3. New Chapter Every Man's One Daily
This multivitamin for men is made from whole foods and contains a majority of essential nutrients for men, apart from calcium, iron and magnesium. It comprises herbal and superfood supplements which are great for heart health and immune system. This supplement also help in reducing stress and give a boost to energy. This supplement is easy to digest and can be taken on an empty stomach.
4. Rainbow Light Men's One Multivitamin
This is a food-based multivitamin for men which provides added support for heart, prostate health as well as reproductive health. One tablet contains 100% recommended daily intake of all essential vitamins and minerals. This multivitamin for men is made with a blend of digestive enzymes, probiotics and vegetable juices. It contains no peanuts, eggs, dairy or shellfish and is hence a great choice for men with food allergies.
5. Source Naturals Men's Life Force
3 tablets of this multivitamin for men can provide 100% of daily recommended intake of most essential nutrients for men. But it lacks in iodine, chromium, magnesium, iron, copper and calcium. This multivitamin for men contains herbal support for reproductive and prostate health. It also gives a boost to energy. This multivitamin for men contains soy, and hence may not be good for people with soy intolerance.
6. GNC Mega Men
2 capsules of this multivitamin for men can meet 100% of daily recommended intake of vitamins and minerals. However, it lacks in calcium and magnesium. It provides sufficient vitamin D for stronger immunity and bones. It contains antioxidants which protect the body from damage caused by free radicals. It also contains some important amino acids which are good for brain health.
7. Centrum One A Day Men's Health Formula
One tablet of this multivitamin for men contains most essential nutrients, apart from iron. But this vitamin provides less than 100% recommended daily intake of nutrients like calcium, biotin, magnesium, niacin and Vitamins A, E and K. This multivitamin gives a boost to energy and metabolism and is also great for heart health. It contains lycopene which can be helpful for prostate health. It contains no gluten, dairy, wheat, fish or artificial colors or preservatives.
8. Garden of Life Vitamin Code Men
This multivitamin is made from raw foods and contains a mix of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. It made from 23 essential fruits and vegetables. It provides nearly all essential vitamins and minerals apart from magnesium and calcium. It gives a boost to energy and is good for eye health, prostate health and digestive health. This multivitamin for men is gluten and dairy-free.
9. Megafood Men's One Daily
This whole-food based multivitamin for men which is supposed to be consumed once in a day. It gives a boost to mood and energy is good for prostate health and reducing stress. It is made from non-genetically modifies fruits and veggies and contains no animal products. It can thus be consumed by vegetarians and vegans. It also contains no common food allergens. Unlike most other multivitamin, this one can be consumed on an empty stomach.
10. Smarty Pants Men's Complete
This is a chewable multivitamin for men which contains 15 essential nutrients in fruity chews. It comprises active form of Vitamin B12 and folate, both of which facilitate better absorption. It also provided omega 3 fatty acids and zinc which are good for heart health and prostate health respectively. This multivitamin too does not have common allergens like peanuts, milk, eggs, tree nuts, fish, gluten, etc.
