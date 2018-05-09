Do You Know What Vitamin Y Is? Celebrity Nutritionist Reveals Everything About It
Fitness expert Luke Coutinho says that Vitamin Y is nothing but 'me time', which refers to taking out 15-20 minutes in a day for yourself. This time should be spent alone, in complete solitude.
Luke Coutinho elaborates about Vitamin Y or me time, which is very important for our health
Vitamin Y- you've probably not ever heard of it. It is not a vitamin that you need to create nutritionally. It is not a vitamin you can get from seeds, nuts or meat. It is simply 'me time', for which you need to take out time for yourself every day. Vitamin deficiencies can create a lot of problems in the human body. According to fitness expert Luke Coutinho, most people are deficient in Vitamin D3 and Vitamin B12. He promotes the idea of a healthy gut and believes that a healthy gut is the gateway to an overall healthy body. On his Facebook page, he regularly posts about ways to get healthier and fitter.
One of his recent posts was about Vitamin Y, why it is important for the body and how it can impact your overall health and well-being. In the caption of the post, he writes, "This old but depleted vitamin is what causes most emotional and physical ailments today."
In the Facebook live video, he says that deficiency of vitamins and minerals like calcium, zinc and selenium to name a few, can affect several functions in the human body. Because of these deficiencies, we end up treating each of these problems by taking medical aid. Whereas, we can simply get rid of all the problems caused by vitamin deficiency by targeting the deficiency instead of the problems, says Luke.
He goes on to add that the level of intelligence and brilliance of a person also depends on how many minerals and vitamins are present in your body.
Speaking of Vitamin Y, Luke says, "I call it Vitamin 'me time'. Today, most of the people have their food pretty well-managed. They are exercising regularly and are striving to get 7-8 hours of sleep. But what they seriously lack in is 'me time'. People are leading these chaotic lives where they are just reacting to life and not really responding to it. At times, all they need in their prescription is, 'hey, make 20 minutes for yourself in a day where it is just you and no distractions."
'Me time' is all about relaxing and sitting in solitude. Living a chaotic lifestyle can make you lose a lot in your life. 'Me time' helps you in realising and introspecting what is going on in your life. It can be spent any time of the day. You can even take a break from your work and spend some time alone in introspection. "If you cannot take out 15 or 20 minutes of your life for 'me time', then you are living in a very wrong way," says Luke.
He says that if you sit down and start writing what all you do in a day, you will find that there are certain time slots which you spend in completely wrong things. This includes watching TV shows or mindlessly spending time on social media.
Many people today are in jobs which they don't like. They are doing things which they are not fond of. This practice can impact your mental, physical and emotional health in a great way. "It is useless to do intensive physical training for 5 days and then go to a job that makes you complain. When you are clear about your talent, worth, skills and your vision, you automatically end up in a career which allows you to grow and evolve professionally and spiritually," he says.
Giving yourself 'me time' allows you to recognise if you are doing the right thing in your life. It makes you question yourself for every aspect of life and helps you recognise what's stopping you from doing what you really want.
Luke stresses on the importance of realising your self-worth and self-respect and being confident and positive about it. "Every human being thrives and shines only when they are valued, appreciated and respected."
Also, this self-worth should not be associated with any material possession as it will further engage you in a maddening rat race and keep you unhappy.
"'Me time' can include yoga, meditation or sitting and being with yourself. You can listen to your favourite songs or you can read your favourite book. These 15 to 20 minutes can help you in simply getting your life in order," says Luke.
Constantly going around to please people makes you misaligned and instils feelings like bitterness, anger, guilt, blame and various other negative emotions. "These negative emotions can rot you from inside like rust. It robs you of your spiritual, emotional and physical health."
This 'me time' is the very essential Vitamin Y, which is as important as any other vitamin in the body. It is all about sitting alone in solitude and introspecting what your life is like. It well help you find yourself. It will help you achieve success, more holistically!
