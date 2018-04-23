Prostate Cancer: 7 Important Risk Factors
When we say risk factors for prostate cancer, we refer to anything which can increase a person's likelihood of contracting the disease.
Elderly men are prone to prostate cancer
HIGHLIGHTS
- Elderly men are prone to prostate cancer
- Prostate cancer rarely affects men below 40 years of age
- An unhealthy diet can be a risk factor for prostate cancer
The little gland right beneath your bladder which surrounds your urethra is known as the prostate. This organ is responsible for producing the semen, the liquid which carrier the male sperm. Over the years, this gland grows in size. However, rarely is it cancerous. Usually, elderly men are prone to prostate cancer; which at large is a treatable condition. However, this disease is one which grows silently, over a period of time, which is why it is usually missed. Due to this, prostate cancer happens to be a fatality and kills millions every year. Rarely does it happen that prostate cancer cells grow at an aggressive rate and spread to other parts of the body? One way of preventing the disease is watching out for signs and symptoms. And another way of doing the same is taking note of risk factors to prevent the disease in the first place itself.
When we say risk factors for prostate cancer, we refer to anything which can increase a person's likelihood of contracting the disease. However, having a risk factor does not conclusively mean that you are going to contract the disease. Nevertheless, these risk factors should be taken note of so as to avoid any unforeseen situations in the future. With respect to these, your doctor is likely to recommend some lifestyle changes and health care choices which can then mitigate your risk of developing prostate cancer.
Also read: 7 Early Signs And Symptoms Of Prostate Cancer Which Usually Go Unnoticed
Here's a list of the 7 most important risk factors for prostate cancer. Take a look.
1. Age
The prostate gland increases in size over the years. This could either be a normal occurrence or a tumor in a mid-aged or elderly man. Prostate cancer rarely affects men below 40 years of age. However, the risk increases when they cross 60 years of age.
2. Family history
Prostate cancer is a disease which is believed to run in the family. In some cases, a gene or an inherited factor is deemed responsible for the disease. Having an immediate family member with the disease, like brother or father, is likely to double your risk of prostate cancer. Further, the risk is greater if your brother has the disease as compared to your risk if the father is affected.
3. Diet
Your diet affects your health in a number of ways. In men, an unhealthy diet can be a risk factor for prostate cancer. A diet high in terms of unhealthy fats, red meat, high-fat dairy and other unhealthy foods, is likely to increase the risk of prostate cancer. These men are likely to consume lesser vegetables and fruits, which again, is an unhealthy dietary choice. Studies also show that men who consume lots of calcium through foods and supplements are more likely to develop the disease. These, however, are subject to concern because calcium is known to have other health benefits.
4. Testosterone therapy
Some men opt for a testosterone therapy quite often. This, however, is not a healthy choice given the fact that such therapies lead to prostate enlargement. A larger prostate gland could also be due to a tumor.
5. Smoking
Prostate cancer cells are likely to grow at a slow pace. However, in some cases, they are likely to grow at an aggressive rate. Such aggressive growth of cancer cells is usually triggered by unhealthy habits such as smoking.
6. Race and ethnicity
Although the reasons for this are not clear, race and ethnicity are believed to be important risk factors for prostate cancer. African-Americans are believed to be at a higher risk of this disease as compared to Asian-American men. They are also more likely to die from it due to late diagnosis.
Also read: Tips To Beat Prostate Cancer
7. Obesity, unhealthy lifestyle
Obesity and an unhealthy lifestyle are also some important risk factors for aggressive prostate cancer-cell growth.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.