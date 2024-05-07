Join 2 Lakh Health Enthusiasts In Supradyn-NDTV's 28-Day Micronutrients Health Pledge
Supradyn is dedicated to bridging this nutritional gap and ensuring people receive complete nutrition.
Over 2 lakh individuals have already pledged to prioritise their health through this initiative
Bayer's Supradyn, in alignment with its mission of "Health for All, Hunger for None," aims to address the issue of micronutrient deficiency. Partnering with NDTV, Supradyn has highlighted the crucial role that micronutrients play in one's overall health and well-being.
The campaign highlights that micronutrients, such as vitamins and minerals, play important roles in various bodily functions, including metabolism, immune system function, and cognitive development. However, deficiencies in these micronutrients can lead to serious health issues like weakened immune systems, impaired growth and development, and increased sensitivity to diseases.
Many factors lead to micronutrient deficiencies, including poor dietary choices, limited access to nutritious foods, and underlying health conditions. Research indicates that food alone typically supplies only around 70% of essential micronutrients. Supradyn is dedicated to bridging this nutritional gap and ensuring people receive complete nutrition.
Health coach Sapna Vyas, said, “We know we are having a lot of balanced meals or a lot of food throughout the day, but unfortunately, look at the pattern that has changed. You might feel that you are eating a lot, but your body is not getting all the food requirements that your body is needing. So, until and unless you are eating right, and getting the right supplements and getting yourself checked, you are deficient in some nutrients, so that's something that needs to be checked on a regular basis.”
As part of this endeavour, the #SupradynHealthPledge was introduced to encourage individuals to commit to 28 days of 100% nutrition, consisting of healthy eating, daily supplement intake, and full living. Over 2 lakh individuals have already pledged to prioritise their health through this initiative.
Click here to take the #SupradynPledge.
