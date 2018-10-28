Some Common Tips And Signs Of Widowmaker Heart Attack
A widow maker heart attack is when you get a blockage in LAD, it is the main pipeline for blood to the heart. It becomes an emergency case that can even cause a death.
One of the main reasons for widow maker heart attack is atherosclerosis.
Heart attack is caused because of partial or complete blockage in left anterior descending artery(LAD ) a.k.a Widow Maker Heart Attack. So why Widow maker? The reason this kind of heart attack is known as Widowmaker because it has a high risk of death. Your heart muscles need a constant supply of blood. When something cuts down the supply of blood, you have a heart attack. Without oxygen cells in the heart muscles start to die in minutes. A widowmaker is when you get a blockage in LAD, it is the main pipeline for blood to the heart. It becomes an emergency case that can even cause a death.
Signs of Widow Maker heart attack:
Usually, a widowmaker heart attacks also have the same warning sign as the normal heart attack have:
1. Chest Pain or discomfort:
It is the most common phenomenon in the heart attacks as well in the widow maker heart attack. You may feel pressure, squeezing, pain, or fullness in the center of your chest. These symptoms are similar to Angina. Angina is the chest pain happens because of less blood flow, this pain goes in several minutes but is a symptom of a life-threatening heart problem. It is the most common symptom of heart attack in females.
2. Shortness of breath:
Breath shortness is a common phenomenon for a sign of widow maker heart attacks. Doctors state that breathlessness or fainting after minimal exertion is very common.
You feel like you can not catch your breath. This can happen with or without chest pain. Women report this symptom more than men do.
3. Upper body discomfort:
According to doctors, a person experiencing heart attack may have discomfort with one or both hands, chest, neck, jaw, back or stomach. One can not speak a word without pain while raising his or her hand.
4. Nausea:
Nausea and vomiting are a common symptom for patients of a heart attack. Nausea is the sensation of an urge to vomit. Nausea can be acute or be prolonged. If nausea is prolonged it is a debilitating symptom. Nausea can be psychological or physical in nature.
Widow maker heart attacks are usually because of a combination of bad lifestyle and genetics reasons. One of the main reasons for widow maker heart attack is atherosclerosis.
Atherosclerosis.is disease in which plaque builds inside the arteries that can resist oxygen and blood to flow through arteries. Plaques are made up of fats, cholesterol, calcium and other compounds found in blood. Cholesterol is the main source of artery-clogging plaque.
You are likely to have a heart attack if you:
- Smoke
- Are obese
- Eat too much junk
- Are over 45(men) or 55(women)
- Don't exercise
- Have high blood pressure
- Have uncontrolled diabetes
- Have a family history of heart
