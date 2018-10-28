ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Heart »  Some Common Tips And Signs Of Widowmaker Heart Attack

Some Common Tips And Signs Of Widowmaker Heart Attack

A widow maker heart attack is when you get a blockage in LAD, it is the main pipeline for blood to the heart. It becomes an emergency case that can even cause a death.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Oct 28, 2018 12:14 IST
3-Min Read
Some Common Tips And Signs Of Widowmaker Heart Attack

One of the main reasons for widow maker heart attack is atherosclerosis.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Your heart muscles need a constant supply of blood
  2. One of the main reasons for widow maker heart attack is atherosclerosis
  3. Cholesterol is the main source of artery-clogging plaque

Heart attack is caused because of partial or complete blockage in left anterior descending artery(LAD ) a.k.a Widow Maker Heart Attack. So why Widow maker? The reason this kind of heart attack is known as Widowmaker because it has a high risk of death. Your heart muscles need a constant supply of blood. When something cuts down the supply of blood, you have a heart attack. Without oxygen cells in the heart muscles start to die in minutes. A widowmaker is when you get a blockage in LAD, it is the main pipeline for blood to the heart. It becomes an emergency case that can even cause a death.

u34c7tog

The reason this kind of heart attack is known as Widowmaker because it has a high risk of death.
Photo Credit: iStock


RELATED STORIES

What Causes Panic Attack? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Panic attacks are attacks which occur suddenly within minutes. A normal panic attack can stay for seconds and for hours as well.

Top 6 Must-Dos For A Healthy Sexual Life By Health Coach Luke Coutinho

Sexual health is an important aspect of overall health. It is also directly related to your heart health. Read here to know top tips recommended by health coach Luke Coutinho for a healthy sexual life.

Also read: Will I Ever Get A Heart Attack? Know Your Risks And Top 6 Tips To Prevent It

Signs of Widow Maker heart attack:

Usually, a widowmaker heart attacks also have the same warning sign as the normal heart attack have:

1. Chest Pain or discomfort:

It is the most common phenomenon in the heart attacks as well in the widow maker heart attack. You may feel pressure, squeezing, pain, or fullness in the center of your chest. These symptoms are similar to Angina. Angina is the chest pain happens because of less blood flow, this pain goes in several minutes but is a symptom of a life-threatening heart problem. It is the most common symptom of heart attack in females.

2. Shortness of breath:

Breath shortness is a common phenomenon for a sign of widow maker heart attacks. Doctors state that breathlessness or fainting after minimal exertion is very common.

You feel like you can not catch your breath. This can happen with or without chest pain. Women report this symptom more than men do.

Also read: World Heart Day 2018: Can You Reverse Heart Disease?

3. Upper body discomfort:

According to doctors, a person experiencing heart attack may have discomfort with one or both hands, chest, neck, jaw, back or stomach. One can not speak a word without pain while raising his or her hand.

4. Nausea:

Nausea and vomiting are a common symptom for patients of a heart attack. Nausea is the sensation of an urge to vomit. Nausea can be acute or be prolonged. If nausea is prolonged it is a debilitating symptom. Nausea can be psychological or physical in nature.

Widow maker heart attacks are usually because of a combination of bad lifestyle and genetics reasons. One of the main reasons for widow maker heart attack is atherosclerosis.

Atherosclerosis.is disease in which plaque builds inside the arteries that can resist oxygen and blood to flow through arteries. Plaques are made up of fats, cholesterol, calcium and other compounds found in blood. Cholesterol is the main source of artery-clogging plaque.

You are likely to have a heart attack if you:

  •  Smoke
  •  Are obese
  •  Eat too much junk
  •  Are over 45(men) or 55(women)
  •  Don't exercise
  •  Have high blood pressure
  •  Have uncontrolled diabetes
  •  Have a family history of heart
i31t30l8

Widow maker heart attacks are usually because of a combination of bad lifestyle and genetics reasons
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: How To Avoid Heart Disease Later In Life 

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Mission Vision Campaign

 

Home Remedies

What Is Canker Sore? Try These Top Home Remedies To Get Rid Of It
What Is Canker Sore? Try These Top Home Remedies To Get Rid Of It

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Stress In Middle-Age Can Impair Memory, Reduce Brain Size

Experiencing Symptoms Of Memory Loss? Exercise Could Help!

Study: Comfortably Talking About Your Sexual Identity With Family Members Can Help Reduce Stress

Why Is It Important To Breathe Through Nose?

Israel Discovers Blood Test To Match Treatment To Lung Cancer

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES