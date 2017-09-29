World Heart Day 2017: Can You Reverse Heart Disease?
You can undo some heart diseases, but probably not all, of the damage. This World Heart Day, know the changes you need to make in your lifestyle to undo some heart diseases.
World Heart Day 2017: Changes in lifestyle to reverse heart disease
HIGHLIGHTS
- World Heart Day is all about spreading the awareness about healthy heart
- CAD is a condition in which plaque builds up inside the coronary arteries
- Asanas and pranayama practiced regularly keep CHD at bay
Celebrated worldwide on the 29th September, World Heart Day is all about spreading the awareness about and importance of a healthy heart. In the past decades, heart diseases used to affect only the aged but, a large chunk of the world population deals with chronic heart diseases at a very young now. Heart disease is a range of conditions that affect your heart. Diseases under the heart disease umbrella include blood vessel diseases, such as coronary artery disease; heart rhythm problems (arrhythmias); and heart defects you are born with (congenital heart defects), among many others. The term "heart disease" is often used interchangeably with the term "cardiovascular disease."
Cardiovascular disease generally refers to conditions that involve narrowed or blocked blood vessels that can lead to a heart attack, chest pain (angina) or stroke. Other heart conditions, such as those that affect your heart's muscle, valves or rhythm, also are considered forms of heart disease.
Coronary artery disease (CAD) is a condition in which plaque builds up inside the coronary arteries. These arteries supply the heart muscle with oxygen rich blood. When the coronary arteries are narrowed or blocked, oxygen-rich blood cannot reach the heart muscle. This can lead to serious problems, including heart attack, stroke, or even death. Making simple changes in what you eat, how often you exercise, how much you weigh, and how you manage stress can help put the brakes on heart disease. But the question arises can you actually reverse it, not just slow it down? You can undo some, but probably not all, of the damage. You will have to make big, lasting changes to your lifestyle. This World Heart Day, know the changes you need to make in your lifestyle to undo some heart diseases.
Yoga
Yoga insists that prevention is better than cure. Yoga asanas relieve angina pain very quickly. Asanas and pranayama practiced regularly keep CHD at bay, each of the different practices contributing in its own way. When the process of atherosclerosis advances, the blood vessels are narrowed beyond a critical degree, the elasticity of the blood vessels is lost and pressure rises in the blood vessels. Asanas maintain the elasticity of tissues and prevent changes in pressure. Yoga is the wonderful solution to all circulatory problems. It works by keeping the two gates of the body; the circulatory system and the respiratory system clean.
Also read: Health Benefits Of Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation)
Meditation
Meditation is one of the best ways to relax, reduce stress, and allow the body to heal. It can do wonders to your body if done regular basis. Research studies have proved that practicing meditation for 20 minutes twice a day lowers blood pressure, reverses arterial blockage and enhances resistance to heart disease and strokes. Meditation also retards the progression of coronary atherosclerosis in patients with severe coronary artery disease.
Here are some lifestyle changes that can reduce the risk of heart diseases:
- Quit smoking.
- Lower your LDL cholesterol under 80.
- Keep triglycerides under 150.
- Raise your HDL cholesterol to over 60.
- Exercise regularly to maintain body weight, aiming for a body mass index (BMI) under 26.
- Drink alcohol in moderation, if at all, and do not abuse drugs.
- Keep your fasting blood-sugar level under 100.
- Take any prescription medications you are on as directed.
- Take supplements wisely, as directed by your doctor - fish oil, aspirin, calcium, vitamins, as per your need.
- Maintain your health and immunity, by keeping up to date on immunizations.