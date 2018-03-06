8 Best Foods To Lower Your Risk Of Getting A Heart Attack
Stats reveal that 70% of the Indian urban population is at risk of heart diseases. Thankfully, heart attack risk can be cut down with the help of certain foods.
The incidence of heart attacks is increasing at a shocking pace, thanks to an unhealthy diet and a sedentary lifestyle. Laziness and the temptation to satisfy our taste buds have begun to take a strong, negative toll on our heart. And despite the knowledge of these facts, we continue on the same path and hurt our heart health. If this doesn't scare you enough, the stats might. Stats reveal that 70% of the Indian urban population is at risk of heart diseases. Thankfully, heart attack risk can be cut down with the help of certain foods.
Cardiologist Dr. Praveen Chandra says, "Patients who wish to cur their risk of heart attacks should consume more of walnuts and not cashew nuts as they are high in cholesterol. Besides this, people should consume more of green leafy vegetables and high-fiber foods. Foods high in foods and cholesterol will increase heart attack risk. Non-veg foods like red meats can also increase heart attack risk in the future. Instead, people should consume more of fish."
Certain foods can actually lower your risk of suffering from a heart attack in the future. We have compiled a list of the 8 best heart-friendly foods.
1. Dark chocolate
If you're a dark chocolate lover, here's another good reason for you to give in to the temptation. Flavanols in cocoa contain nitric oxide which lowers your blood pressure by dilating blood vessels. In a study, it was found that people who consumed dark chocolate for a period of 15 days had a lower blood pressure and better glucose sensitivity.
2. Pomegranates
A pomegranate a day is your key to good heart health. Studies show that this little fruit can do lower your blood pressure and cholesterol levels as well. The oxidation of LDL or bad cholesterol levels is essential to heart disease. You can combat this condition with the regular consumption of pomegranates.
Photo Credit: iStock
3. Garlic
Just a few cloves of garlic can enhance the flavor of your food and improve your heart health as well. Research shows that garlic effectively lowers blood pressure. Allicin in crushed garlic dilates blood vessels and reduces blood pressure.
Photo Credit: iStock
4. Orange
Oranges can do wonders for your heart health. Be it in the whole fruit form or in the form of juice, oranges are known to lower bad cholesterol levels. Regular consumption of orange juice could help in lowering your blood pressure effectively. However, if you are opting for orange juice, you must go for the organic variety. The packaged ones are high in sugar and can have an adverse impact on your heart.
Regular consumption of strawberries and blueberries is known to lower heart attack risk in women by 34%. Anthocyanins in berries are the main heart-healthy compound. All you need to do is consume a cup of strawberries or blueberries thrice a week for improved heart health.
Photo Credit: iStock
6. Red wine
Alcohol is a health hazard; however, if it is taken in the form of red wine and in limited quantities, it can result in improved heart health. Resveratrol in red wine is the main compound which promotes blood thinning and prevents blood from clotting. But you must remember that moderation is the key here. One glass of wine, once in a while is good but not more than that.
Photo Credit: iStock
7. Oily fish
Now this one may sound confusing. Oily foods are not so good for the heart, then how come oily fish can cut the risk of heart attacks? Well, the fats present in oily fish like mackerel, salmon, and sardines are healthy fats. They include omega 3 fatty acids and polyunsaturated fats which are good for your heart. They help in lowering your blood pressure and breaks down plaque accumulation in the arteries. They also prevent your risk of irregular heartbeats. A few servings of these fishes can improve your heart health to a great extent.
8. Beetroot
Beetroot, in the whole form or in the form of juice, can benefit your heart in a number of ways. It prevents the risk of blood clotting. Fresh beets cut into your salad or cooked with your veggies can do the trick for you.
Photo Credit: iStock
(Dr. Praveen Chandra is Chairman, Department of Interventional Cardiology, Medanta)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.