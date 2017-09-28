World Heart Day 2017: How To Avoid Heart Disease Later In Life
Preventing heart disease (and all cardiovascular diseases) means making smart choices now that will pay off for the rest of your life. This World Heart Day, take up a healthy routine to fight back heart diseases.
Celebrated worldwide on the 29th September, World Heart Day is all about spreading the awareness about and importance of a healthy heart. In the past decades, heart diseases used to affect only the aged but, a large chunk of the world population deals with chronic heart diseases at a very young now. Preventing heart disease (and all cardiovascular diseases) means making smart choices now that will pay off for the rest of your life. Some unhealthy lifestyle like lack of exercise, bad eating habits and a poor diet can take their toll over the years.
Your lifestyle is not only your best defense against heart disease and stroke, it is also your responsibility. Anyone at any age can benefit from simple steps to keep their heart healthy during each decade of life. This World Heart Day, take up a healthy routine to fight back heart diseases.
1. Healthy diet plan
Choose foods low in saturated fat, Trans fat, and sodium. As part of a healthy diet, eat plenty of fresh fruits and dark green leafy vegetables, fiber-rich whole grains, fish (preferably oily fish-at least twice per week), nuts, legumes and seeds and try eating some meals without meat. Select foods with lower fat dairy products and poultry (skinless). Limit sugar-sweetened beverages and red meat. If you choose to eat meat, select the leanest cuts available. You should also aim at eating three meals a day with some snacks in between.
2. Physically active
Physical activity of any sort for all the age groups is very essential. You can slowly work up to at least two hours (150 minutes) of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity like brisk walking every week or 1 hour and 15 minutes (75 minutes) of vigorous intensity aerobic physical activity like jogging and running or a combination of both every week.
3. Quit Smoking and Limit alcohol
If you smoke, you should quit it. If someone in your household smokes, persuade them to quit. We know it is tough but at the same time very important. But it is all the more tough to recover from a heart attack or stroke or to live with chronic heart disease. Drinking too much alcohol can raise blood pressure, increase cardiomyopathy, stroke, cancer, and other diseases.
4. Reduce Stress
A few studies have noted a relationship between coronary heart disease risk and stress in a person's life that may affect the risk factors for heart disease and stroke. For example, people under stress may overeat, start smoking or smoke more than they otherwise would. Research has even shown that stress reaction in young adults predicts middle-age blood pressure risk.
5. Aim for a healthy weight
Obesity is highly prevalent in America, not only for adults but also for children. Good nutrition, controlling calorie intake and physical activity are the only way to maintain a healthy weight. Obesity places you at risk for high cholesterol, high blood pressure and insulin resistance, a precursor of type 2 diabetes the very factors that heighten your risk of cardiovascular disease. Chose a nutrient rich diet with lots of vitamins, minerals and fiber. To maintain a healthy weight, coordinate your diet with your physical activity level so you are burning up as many calories as you take in.