You Can Control Your Blood Pressure In A Week, Here's How
Medication is not the only way out. Your lifestyle also plays a very important role in moderating your blood pressure. Here's a checklist you need to keep in mind.
Chronic stress is an important contributor to high blood pressure.
Have you been diagnosed with high blood pressure? If yes? Don't worry. Medication is not the only way out. Your lifestyle also plays a very important role in moderating your blood pressure. If you successfully control your blood pressure with a healthy lifestyle, you might avoid, delay or reduce the need for medication. Here are a few tips to keep your blood pressure in check. Weight loss is one of the most effective lifestyle changes for controlling blood pressure. Doctors say losing just 10 pounds can help reduce your blood pressure.
1. Keep your weight in check
Blood pressure often increases as weight increases. Being overweight also can cause disrupted breathing while you sleep which further raises your blood pressure.
2. Exercise is a must!
Regular physical activity - at least 30 minutes most days of the week - can lower your blood pressure by 4 to 9 millimeters of mercury. It's important to be consistent because if you stop exercising, your blood pressure can rise again. If you have slightly high blood pressure (prehypertension), exercise can help you avoid developing full-blown hypertension. The best types of exercise for lowering blood pressure include walking, jogging, cycling, swimming or dancing. Strength training also can help reduce blood pressure. Always take your doctor's guidance before you start.
3. Keep a healthy diet!
Having a diet that is rich in whole grains, fruits, vegetables and low-fat dairy products and skimps on saturated fat and cholesterol can lower your blood pressure by up to 14 mm Hg. This eating plan is known as the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet. Read food labels when you shop and stick to your healthy-eating plan when you're dining out, too.
4. Limit your alcohol
Alcohol can be both good and bad for your health. In small amounts, it can potentially lower your blood pressure by 2 to 4 mm Hg. Drinking more than moderate amounts of alcohol can actually raise blood pressure by several points. It can also reduce the effectiveness of blood pressure medications.
5. Does caffeine increase your blood pressure?
To see if caffeine raises your blood pressure, check your pressure within 30 minutes of drinking a caffeinated beverage. If your blood pressure increases by 5 to 10 mm Hg, you may be sensitive to the blood pressure raising effects of caffeine. Talk to your doctor about the effects of caffeine on your blood pressure.
6. Keep your stress in control
Chronic stress is an important contributor to high blood pressure. Occasional stress also can contribute to high blood pressure if you react to stress by eating unhealthy food, drinking alcohol or smoking.