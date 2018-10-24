10 Ways To Reduce Your Blood Pressure Immediately
One of the top causes for heart disease is high blood pressure. High blood pressure is one condition which might not show any symptoms for a really long time. Read here to know some effective ways to control your blood pressure.
High blood pressure can be controlled by maintaining a healthy lifestyle
HIGHLIGHTS
- Regular exercise can help in controlling high blood pressure
- Maintaining a healthy weight is also important
- Quit smoking and drinking to avoid high BP risks
One of the top causes for heart disease is high blood pressure. High blood pressure is one condition which might not show any symptoms for a really long time. This is the most dangerous aspect about high blood pressure, given the number of diseases that it can cause. However, you must know that a few lifestyle changes can be really helpful in keeping your blood pressure under control. With a little discipline, you can achieve healthy blood pressure. In this article, we talk about some effective remedies which can help in lowering your blood pressure quickly. Keep reading...
10 ways to reduce your blood pressure
1. Walk: Studies show that walking for only 30 minutes daily can work wonders in terms of controlling blood pressure. The idea is to be physically active in order to prevent risks associated with high blood pressure.
2. Lose weight: Being overweight can contribute to high blood pressure. Losing weight can also bring a significant difference to your heart health. Losing weight can enable your blood vessels to contract and expand at ease. It enables the left ventricle of heart to pump blood efficiently.
Also read: Best Expert Recommended Diet Tips To Manage High Blood Pressure
3. Quit smoking and alcohol: Because, neither of the two is of any benefit to your health. What's more is that smoking is listed as a causative factor for almost all diseases. You name a disease, and smoking will be a contributing factor to it. Alcohol, on the other hand, has direct links with increasing blood pressure. No amount of alcohol intake is safe or healthy for men or women.
4. Reduce intake of caffeine: In case you constantly need stimulants like tea or coffee to get you through the day, you definitely need to check your health. Moreover, caffeine can cause short-term spike on your blood pressure. Read here to know how many cups of tea or coffee you should have in a day in order to keep your blood pressure under control.
5. Include berries in your diet: Berries are packed with polyphenols, which are natural plant compounds that are good for heart health. Berries can help in controlling blood pressure and reduce risk of heart disease.
Also read: Here's How Peanuts And Chickpeas May Lower Your Cholesterol And Improve Blood Pressure
6. Eat more magnesium-rich foods: Magnesium is a mineral which can help in relaxation of blood vessels. Your diet must include fresh vegetables, legumes, chicken and whole grains in order to maintain magnesium levels and healthy level of blood pressure.
7. Cut down on sodium intake: Processed and packaged food needs to go out of your kitchen, if you want healthy levels of blood pressure. This is because processed food is loaded with added preservatives to increase their shelf life. Also, prepare your food with lesser salt as high intake of salt is linked to risks of high blood pressure and stroke.
8. Take less stress: If you want to stay healthy, take less stress. Every individual faces some kind of difficulty in their life. What matters is the attitude you have towards these difficulties. If you constantly take stress or tension, you are likely to have blood pressure problems. Being chronically stressed puts your body in constant fight-or-flight mode. This could lead to faster heart rate and constricted blood vessels. Listen to good music, do yoga, meditate. These are some effective ways to control your stress and also keep your blood pressure under control.
Also read: Improved Digestion, Blood Pressure And Diabetes: Health Benefits Of Radish You Never Knew
9. Calcium: People with calcium deficiency are likely to have blood pressure issues. Dark leafy green veggies, sardines, tofu and dairy products are all examples of foods rich in calcium. Healthy levels of calcium in the body are directly proportional to healthy blood pressure.
10. Increase intake of potassium: Potassium is important to keep blood pressure under control as it helps the body to get rid of sodium. Including more fresh and whole foods in your diet can contribute to healthy levels of potassium in your body. Foods rich in potassium include bananas, beans, nuts and seeds, tuna, salmon, dairy products and green leafy veggies are rich sources of potassium.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.