Home »  Hypertension & nbsp;»  Can Chronic Pain Lead To High Blood Pressure? New Study Says Yes

Can Chronic Pain Lead To High Blood Pressure? New Study Says Yes

People with widespread chronic pain had the highest risk of developing high blood pressure -- a 75 per cent increased risk compared to those without pain.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Nov 26, 2025 03:13 IST
2-Min Read
Can Chronic Pain Lead To High Blood Pressure? New Study Says Yes

Depression, inflammation from chronic pain may increase high blood pressure risk

Nov 17 Depression and inflammation resulting from chronic pain, persisting for longer than three months, could increase the chances of high blood pressure in adults, according to an analysis.

The study, published in the Hypertension journal, reviewed data of over two lakh adults from the UK Biobank. Nearly 10 per cent of the individuals were found to have developed a high blood pressure after an average follow-up period of 13.5 years.

People with widespread chronic pain had the highest risk of developing high blood pressure -- a 75 per cent increased risk compared to those without pain.



RELATED STORIES
related

High Blood Pressure Cases In Children, Teens Doubled In Last 20 Years, Says New Lancet Study

Prevalence of hypertension or high blood pressure among children and teenagers has nearly doubled in the last two decades, from 3.2 per cent in 2000 to over six per cent in 2020.

related

Nutrients Other Than Potassium That Can Help Lower Blood Pressure Numbers

Several nutrients play a vital role in promoting healthy blood pressure levels. Potassium is well-known for its ability to reduce blood pressure by balancing sodium and relaxing blood vessel walls.

Short-term pain was associated with a 10 per cent higher risk and localised chronic pain was linked with a 20 per cent higher risk, the study said.

"The more widespread their pain, the higher their risk of developing high blood pressure," lead author Jill Pell, professor of public health at the University of Glasgow, UK, said.



According to Pell, part of the explanation for this finding was that chronic pain made people more likely to suffer from depression, and having depression made people more likely to develop high blood pressure.

"This suggests that early detection and treatment of depression, among people with pain, may help to reduce their risk of developing high blood pressure," Pell said.

Over 35 per cent of the participants reported experiencing chronic musculo-skeletal pain, 62.2 per cent reported chronic pain at one site of the body, while 34.9 per cent reported chronic pain at two to three musculo-skeletal sites.

"Over a median follow-up of 13.5 years, 19,911 (9.62 per cent) participants developed hypertension. Compared with no pain, those with short-term pain, chronic localised pain, and chronic widespread pain had an increased risk of hypertension," the study read.

While inflammation and depression are both known to raise the risk of high blood pressure, no prior studies have looked at the extent to which these factors mediate the link between pain and high blood pressure, Pell said.

"Together, depression (11.3 per cent) and inflammation (0.4 per cent), as measured by C-reactive protein, mediated 11.7 per cent of the association between chronic pain and hypertension," the study said.

The participants' pain and depression was gauged by their responses to questionnaires. They provided information about whether they had experienced pain in the last month that interfered with their usual activities.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Depression was gauged based on a participant's frequency of depressed mood, disinterest, restlessness or lethargy in the previous two weeks, while inflammation was measured through blood tests for C-reactive protein.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Best Drinks To Beat Bloating
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases