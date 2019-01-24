Some Common Symptoms Of High Blood Pressure; Natural Ways To Manage High Blood Pressure
High blood pressure could lead to poor health outcomes like heart attack, stroke or other heart diseases. The best way out to prevent high blood pressure is checking your numbers constantly. Also, making some lifestyle changes could prevent and manage high blood pressure.
HIGHLIGHTS
- One can suffer from high blood pressure without any symptoms
- You must eliminate unhealthy fats and refined oils from your diet
- Overweight people are at a higher risk of high blood pressure
High blood pressure or hypertension occurs when the force by which the blood pushes against the walls of your blood vessels, is consistently too high. It is a vital part of your how your cardiovascular system works. High blood pressure can also be called as the silent killer because you may not feel any symptoms. One can suffer from high blood pressure without any symptoms. High blood pressure could lead to poor health outcomes like heart attack, stroke, kidney failure or other heart diseases. The best way out to prevent high blood pressure is checking your numbers constantly. Also, making some lifestyle changes could prevent and manage high blood pressure.
Most people suffering from hypertension witness no signs or symptoms, even if blood pressure readings reach high levels. However, few people suffering from high blood pressure may have headaches, shortness of breath or nosebleeds, vomiting, nausea, dizziness, fatigue, excessive sweating and blurred vision. Therefore, if you witness any of these symptoms you must visit the doctor immediately. But these signs and symptoms are not specific and may differ from person to person.
Some common causes of high blood pressure could be overweight, stress, unhealthy eating habits, excessive intake of salt in your diet, smoking and drinking, sedentary lifestyle or lack of physical activity and family history.
These simple tips could help you deal with high blood pressure within no time:
- Keep a check on your weight. Overweight people are at a higher risk of high blood pressure
- Eat a healthy and balanced diet which includes whole grains, fresh fruits and dark green leafy vegetables, dairy products and other nutritious foods
- Regular physical activity is a must to avoid hypertension. Any form of exercise like swimming, walking, jogging, running, yoga or aerobics can help keep the heart fit and strong
- You must focus on three essential nutrients: potassium, calcium and magnesium
- You must eliminate unhealthy fats and refined oils from your diet. Instead you can opt for healthy alternatives like ghee or olive oil
- Avoid the consumption of junk and processed meat. These are high in preservatives and salt. Moreover, they provide no nutritional value
- You must quit smoking and limit the intake of alcohol
- Adequate sleep is also extremely necessary for a healthy heart. Ensure that you take seven to eight hours of sleep daily
- Managing your stress is also important to avoid high blood pressure. For this you can practice some deep breathing exercises, yoga or meditation
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
