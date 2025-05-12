Can Fibre Intake Improve Heart Health
But how exactly does fibre influence heart health? Let's unpack the science and explore easy ways to include more fibre in your diet.
Heart disease remains a leading cause of mortality in India, often driven by lifestyle factors such as poor diet and lack of physical activity. Among dietary components, fibre stands out for its powerful benefits in supporting cardiovascular health. Despite its crucial role, fibre is frequently under-consumed, especially in urban diets dominated by processed foods. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), a fibre-rich diet is associated with a reduced risk of coronary heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes. But how exactly does fibre influence heart health? Let's unpack the science and explore easy ways to include more fibre in your diet.
Why fibre is a friend to your heart
Fibre helps regulate cholesterol levels, blood pressure, and inflammation, all critical factors for maintaining a healthy heart. Soluble fibre, in particular, binds with cholesterol in the digestive system, helping to flush it out. The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends a daily intake of 25-30 grams of fibre from food, not supplements, to reduce cardiovascular risk.
1. Fibre lowers bad cholesterol (LDL)
Soluble fibre found in oats, apples, flaxseeds, and legumes binds with LDL cholesterol in the gut, preventing its absorption. This helps reduce plaque buildup in arteries, lowering your risk of atherosclerosis, a major contributor to heart attacks.
2. It helps manage blood sugar and weight
Fibre slows down the absorption of sugar, leading to better blood glucose control. Since high blood sugar can damage blood vessels over time, fibre indirectly protects heart health. It also promotes satiety, reducing overall calorie intake and aiding in weight management, a key factor in preventing heart disease.
3. It reduces blood pressure naturally
A high-fibre diet has been shown to support lower blood pressure. Foods like whole grains, bananas, and leafy greens contain both fibre and potassium, which help relax blood vessels and remove excess sodium from the body.
4. It helps in reducing inflammation
Chronic inflammation is a silent risk factor for heart disease. Dietary fibre promotes gut health and beneficial gut bacteria, which are now linked to reducing systemic inflammation, as noted in studies published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
5. It improves lipid profiles
Not just cholesterol, fibre also improves overall lipid levels, including triglycerides and HDL (good cholesterol). According to the British Nutrition Foundation, individuals with higher fibre intake have significantly better lipid profiles and a reduced incidence of metabolic syndrome.
Easy ways to boost fibre intake
1. Start your day with oats or whole-grain cereal.
2. Snack on fruits like pears, apples (with skin), or guava.
3. Include legumes, chickpeas, rajma, moong, in at least one meal a day.
4. Add a spoonful of flaxseed or chia seeds to curd or smoothies.
5. Choose whole grain roti or brown rice over refined versions.
6. Eat salads and raw veggies before meals to boost natural fibre.
7. Avoid juicing fruits, eat them whole to retain their fibre.
Improving your fibre intake is a small but powerful step toward long-term heart health. Whether you're in your 20s or 60s, adding fibre-rich foods to your diet can help manage cholesterol, blood sugar, and weight, all of which protect the heart. It's time we move beyond fat and sugar and start giving fibre the attention it truly deserves.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
