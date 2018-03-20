World Oral Health Day 2018: Here's How Dentists Take Care Of Their Own Teeth: Great Tips By Our Expert
World Oral Health Day: The best way to do things is to know how an expert does it. Dr. Vandana Sehgal gives her set of tips for good oral hygiene.
World Oral Health Day: Problems in our mouth can affect the rest of the body
HIGHLIGHTS
- World Oral Health Day (WOHD) is celebrated every year on 20 March
- Poor oral health may result in diabetes
- Brush your teeth last thing at night and one other time during the day
World Oral Health Day (WOHD) is celebrated every year on 20 March. It is an international day to celebrate the benefits of a healthy mouth and to promote worldwide awareness of the issues around oral health and the importance of oral hygiene to looking after everyone old and young. It is needless to explain why oral health plays an important role in our daily lives. And when we say proper oral health care, we are not just referring to curing yellow teeth and treating bad breath. Oral health focuses on a very wide spectrum.
Also read: 7 Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Tartar In Teeth Naturally
Why is oral health important?
Problems in our mouth can affect the rest of the body. The mouth is full of bacteria. Normally the body's natural defenses and good oral health care, such as brushing daily and flossing, helps keep these bacteria under control. However, without proper hygiene, bacteria levels can be so harmful that it might lead to oral infections, such as tooth decay or gum disease.
Poor oral health may result in the following health conditions.
- Endocarditis
- Cardiovascular disease
- Lung disease
- Premature birth and low birth weight
- Diabetes
- Osteoporosis
- Alzheimer's disease
So if we focus on good oral hygiene, it includes much more than just brushing your teeth. Yes, you are missing out on a lot in terms of oral health care.
How to ensure good oral health?
The best way of doing things is to know how the experts do it. So here's your guide to the dental care routine of our expert. Associate Dentist Dr. Vandana Sehgal gives her set of tips as to how dentists take care of their oral health. Take a look.
Also read: Are You Taking Care Of Your Teeth?
Brushing your teeth last thing at night and at least one other time during the day, with a fluoride toothpaste
- Cleaning between the teeth with 'interdental' brushes or floss at least once a day
- Good eating habits - having sugary foods and drinks less often, and
- Regular dental check-ups every 6 months
- Dental care tips
- Use soft toothbrush
- Apply right technique of tooth brushing
- Avoid hard brushing
- Get dental scaling every 6months(dental cleaning done by a dentist)
(Dr. Vandana Sehgal is an Associate consultant at Medanta, the Medicity Gurugram)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.