How To Manage Dry Eyes Naturally?
Your eyes become dry when the tear glands present in it do not produce enough tears to keep them lubricated. The Dry eye syndrome is a result of a chronic lack of moisture and lubrication on the surface of the eye. Factors leading to the dry eye condition in a person could be ageing, environment conditions, allergies, and certain medications and medical conditions. Here are 5 ways how you can manage dry eyes naturally.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Ageing, environment, medications, allergies could lead to dry eyes.
- Perform warm compresses, rest your eyes, stay hydrated to cure dry eyes.
- Consuming omega-3 fatty acids and avoiding cigarette smoke will help.
1. Warm Compress
Lack of tears in your eyes causes pain, irritation, and inflammation. Using warm compresses will provide relief to your eyes and help lower-down inflammation and relieve you from irritation and pain. Take a clean cloth, soak it in warm water, and apply on your eyes daily for effectively managing dry eyes.
2. Give rest to your eyes
Staring at computer or Television screens for prolonged hours could also cause dry eyes, or worsen it, if it already exists. So, make it a point to blink more often, and also take frequent breaks so as to get relief from the condition.
3. Keep Hydrated
Just like other parts of your body, your eyes also need to stay well-hydrated. Drink plenty of water each day to stay hydrated. Also, eat water-rich foods to supplement your water intake. Staying hydrated will help you keep your eyes healthy and your vision intact.
4. Take Omega-3 fatty acids
The omega-3 fatty acids are good for your eye health and vision as they help the oil-producing glands in your eyes keep functioning properly. Oily fishes like salmon, tuna, sardines, and trout are the best natural sources of omega-3 fatty acids. Other sources include walnuts, and vegetable oils. If you somehow can't get these healthy fats naturally, you may consider taking supplements.
5. Avoid Cigarette Smoke
Cigarette smoke may cause irritation in eyes, and also could be the cause of dry eyes in the first place. So, keep distance from the smoke of cigarette, so as to protect your eyes from turning dry.