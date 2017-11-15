Improve Your Eyesight With These Great Tips!
HIGHLIGHTS
- Eye muscles are the most active muscles in your body
- Prolonged hours of exposing eyes to computer screens make eyesight weak
- Refreshing your eyes every now and then keeps them heathy
World Sight Day 2017: Did you know? Eye muscles are the most active muscles in your body. They can be your most beautiful and sensitive feature of your body, sometimes a mirror of your personality. With all these factors in place, it becomes needless to explain why you need to protect your eyes with utmost care. But due to a number of factors like exposure to computer or mobile screens for a prolonged period or heredity or lack of nutrition, the number of people wearing high power specs is increasing.
The nuisance of wearing spectacles is one that a lot of people have to deal with nowadays and when you are new to it, it is even worse. With specs hanging on your nose all day long, you are unable to focus on any work and if you take them off, that blurred vision does not allow you to focus on anything. Some people seek help in a LASIK surgery but there are better and safer ways to get rid of spectacles. Simple exercise and added nutritional value to your food are the most basic tricks to get rid of spectacles.World Sight Day, incorporate a healthy diet to improve your eyesight.
1. Walking barefoot in the grass
Strange how the feet can be responsible for the health of your eyes! Walking barefoot in the grass has a very soothing effect on your mind. When you walk on dewy grass barefoot, pressure goes on the first, second and third toes which have the main reflexology pressure points for eyes which stimulate improved eyesight. Moreover, the green colour of grass is very soothing to look at.
2. Eye exercises
Prolonged hours of exposing eyes to computers screens can make your eyesight weak. It can also cause pain and irritation in eyes. Blinking is one simple exercise that helps you reduce the pain all you have to do is blink your eyes and witness how relaxing it can be.
Another exercise is eye rolling. Look up and roll your eyes for 10 minutes in clockwise direction. Now close your eyes for two minutes and relax. Repeat the same in anti-clockwise direction. This is a healthy exercise for your eyes. Eventually, it may even help you to get rid of spectacles.
Now palming keep your palm on your eyes and fingers on the forehead and blink your eyes and make sure you are not stressing them rather they are relaxed.
3. Warming eyelids
After working on a computer for prolonged hours, your eyes need to be rejuvenated. For this you can try warming your eyelids. Rub your hands against each other and place the warm hands on your eyelids. Wait for five seconds and then remove your hands. You should repeat this activity three times for relief. If you are not falling short of time, taking a nap can also help rejuvenated.
Refreshing your eyes every now and then can be a great way to keep eyes healthy and also get rid of spectacles.
4. Diet
Your diet is the main factor that can help you get rid of spectacles. Here's what you should incorporate in your diet for improvement of eyesight:
- Green leafy vegetables
- Fish, tuna and salmon
- Vitamin C, orange and lemon
- Nuts
- Foods rich in vitamin E, C and A like milk, cheese, carrots, spinach, cranberries, papaya, olives, etc.
- Avoid smoking in all respects, passive smoking also harms your eyes
- Drink lots of water
- Grapes, blueberries and goji berries
Yes there are alternatives to wearing glasses like contact lenses but these tricks are the simplest and the best options you can go for to improve your eyesight. Make them a part of your routine and see the change.
