Here Are Some Effective Tips To Your Improve Mental Health
Mental health: You can follow few simple steps to control anxiety, stress, symptoms of depression and much more. From healthy diet to lifestyle there are several steps that might help. Read here to know some effective steps.
Healthy diet and lifestyle can help you improve mental health
- Beat stress with meditation, yoga and exercise
- Exercise can help improve mental health
- Your diet can also influence your mental health
Just like your physical health, your mental health needs attention too. To stay disease-free and happy, you need to stay fit as well as keep your mental health in good shape. When at home, you may experience anxiety, sadness, lack of sleep and much more due to lack of physical activity and extreme changes in schedule. Simple changes in lifestyle can help you support your mental health as well as overall health. A healthy diet can support your mental health too. Here are some tips straight from experts that are beneficial for your mental health.
Tips to improve mental health during lockdown
Dr. Preeti Singh explains, "Less socialising during lockdown may cause anxiety and insomnia. People are not getting enough opportunities to be physically active due to many reasons. Screen time has also increased during the lockdown. Everyone should remember that it is time to take necessary precautions to prevent the risk of several health issues as well for a healthy mind. You should eat well, drink more water in between work, exercise regularly for 20-25 minutes minimum, practice some form of breathing exercises or spend time with your pet. Also, ensure a sleep-wake cycle."
Dr. Shweta Sharma also adds some effective ways to boost mental health-
- Every individual should exercise regularly for better physical as well as mental health. Physical activity is more required to avoid somatic pains and excessive mental exertion. Regular walk on the rooftop or inside the home before bedtime is also helpful.
- You can learn new activities or spend more time on your favourite hobbies. You should also remember that being productive is not being perfect. Enjoy the activities you choose to bring your mind to a happy place.
- Organise your work station to avoid unnecessary stress.
- Make a phone call and talk to your friend or a loved one to share your feeling.
(Dr. Shweta Sharma, Clinical Psychologist, Columbia Asia Hospital, Palam Vihar, Gurugram)
(Dr. Preeti Singh, Clinical Psychologist, Paras Hospital Gurgaon)
