Eat More Fruits And Vegetables To Fight Anxiety; Here's A List Of Foods You Must Add To Your Diet
Anxiety is a condition in which you feel worried, afraid and tensed. People who have low fruit and vegetable intakes have a higher likelihood of being diagnosed with an anxiety disorder, say researchers. Here are some that can help you fight anxiety.
Add these foods to your diet to fight anxiety naturally
HIGHLIGHTS
- Severe cases of anxiety can also lead to panic attacks
- Skipping meals too often can trigger anxiety
- Add more fruits and vegetables to your diet to fight anxiety
Fruits and vegetables should be an essential part of your diet. These are the ultimate source of nutrients direct from nature. It is advised to add some amount of fruits and vegetables to your daily diet. It will make your diet healthier and add several essential nutrients to your diet. Many believe that diet can affect only body weight. The food you eat is also linked with your mental health. According to studies, the right diet can help you beat anxiety and depression as well. People who eat less fruits and vegetables are at a higher risk of anxiety, as per a new study.
People who eat less fruit, vegetable more prone to anxiety
According to the research, people who have low fruit and vegetable intakes have a higher likelihood of being diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. The study, published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, found that those who consumed less than three sources of fruits and vegetables daily, there was at least at 24 percent higher odds of anxiety disorder diagnosis.
Also read: 7 Habits That Can Worsen Your Anxiety
Foods that help reduce anxiety
As suggested by the study, you should add more fruits and vegetables to your diet to reduce anxiety risk. Other than these several foods can help you control anxiety naturally. Here are some foods which you can add to your diet-
1. Chamomile
Chamomile is a powerful herb that can help you fight anxiety. It is loaded with antioxidants which can help you fight inflammation. Chamomile tea is a popular herbal tea that is loaded with health benefits. It can also help you fight symptoms of cold.
Also read: 7 Amazing Benefits Of Chamomile You Should Know
2. Turmeric
Turmeric is another powerful herb that is loaded with medicinal properties. It contains a compound called curcumin which can help you relieve anxiety. Turmeric can be added to different foods. It can also be used to prepare turmeric tea.
3. Yogurt
Yogurt is also a healthy option which you can add to your diet. Yogurt is loaded with several health benefits. It can leave a refreshing effect on your body. According to studies probiotic foods like yogurt can help you beat anxiety.
4. Other healthy options that can boost your mental health including- green tea, fatty fishes, almonds, chia seeds, oats, eggs and dark chocolate.
Also read: Top 10 Anxiety Triggers You Must Know
(With inputs from IANS)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.