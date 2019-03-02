ASK OUR EXPERTS

Home »  Ear »  World Hearing Day 2019: Do Get Your Hearing Checked Regularly? Here's Why You Must

World Hearing Day 2019: Do Get Your Hearing Checked Regularly? Here's Why You Must

This year, World Hearing Day emphasises on the importance of checking your hearing. Here are some tips to take care of your hearing.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Mar 2, 2019 08:18 IST
3-Min Read
You must make it a point to wash your ears regularly

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Do not use a cotton wool or earbuds to clean your ears
  2. Avoid loud noises to take care of your ears
  3. Avoid putting sharp things in your ears

World Hearing Day falls on the 3rd March every year. Every year, Word Health Organization(WHO) decides a theme for World Hearing Day. The theme this year is "Check Your Hearing". On this significant day, WHO draws attention to the importance of early identification and intervention for hearing loss. There are many people all across the world who live with unidentified hearing loss. They often fail to realise that over time they are missing out on certain sounds and words. Checking an individual's hearing would be the first step towards addressing the issue.

Some important messages that the event includes are as follows:

1. Everyone should check their hearing from time to time, especially those who are at a higher risk of hearing loss such as adults above 50 years of age, people who work in noisy places, those who listen to music at high volumes for long periods of time and those who experience certain ear problems. 


As per a WHO estimate, there were 466 million persons in the world with hearing loss in 2018 and the figure is likely to increase to 630 million by 2030. Also, 1.1 billion young people are at risk due to unsafe listening practices.

2. Services for early identification and intervention should be made available through proper health care system.

As part of World Hearing Day, WHO has launched a free app that allows people to check their hearing, named "The Hear." The app can be used for the following:

1. Spreading awareness about the importance of hearing.

2. Encouraging people to check their hearing regularly and practice safe listening.

3. Allowing health workers to check the hearing status of people in their communities and societies.

s47fml8o

Avoid putting sharp things in your ears to prevent hearing lossi
Photo Credit: iStock

Following are some tips to take care of your ears and ear health:

1. When you listen to music through headphones or earphones, you should keep the volume low. Also, try not to use the earphones for more than 60 minutes.

2. You must make it a point to wash your ears regularly. This should be a part of your daily hygiene. You must remove the excess dirt from your ears and inside the ear canal.

3. You should not use a cotton wool or earbuds. It may push wax down onto your eardrum and can increase the production of wax or even damage the eardrum.

4. Do not put fingers, cloths or towels in your ears. They can also push wax down onto your eardrum and can damage your skin.

5. Unclean water or certain chemicals can cause ear infections which may result in hearing impairment.

6. You should avoid loud noises. Understand the sound level of your environment and avoid loud noises.

7. Avoid putting sharp things in your ears.

8. Hearing loss is a very common health problem and must be checked time and again. 

(With inputs from WHO)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

