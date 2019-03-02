World Hearing Day 2019: Do Get Your Hearing Checked Regularly? Here's Why You Must
This year, World Hearing Day emphasises on the importance of checking your hearing. Here are some tips to take care of your hearing.
You must make it a point to wash your ears regularly
HIGHLIGHTS
- Do not use a cotton wool or earbuds to clean your ears
- Avoid loud noises to take care of your ears
- Avoid putting sharp things in your ears
World Hearing Day falls on the 3rd March every year. Every year, Word Health Organization(WHO) decides a theme for World Hearing Day. The theme this year is "Check Your Hearing". On this significant day, WHO draws attention to the importance of early identification and intervention for hearing loss. There are many people all across the world who live with unidentified hearing loss. They often fail to realise that over time they are missing out on certain sounds and words. Checking an individual's hearing would be the first step towards addressing the issue.
Some important messages that the event includes are as follows:
1. Everyone should check their hearing from time to time, especially those who are at a higher risk of hearing loss such as adults above 50 years of age, people who work in noisy places, those who listen to music at high volumes for long periods of time and those who experience certain ear problems.
2. Services for early identification and intervention should be made available through proper health care system.
Also read: Beware! Smoking May Up Your Risk Of Hearing Loss
As part of World Hearing Day, WHO has launched a free app that allows people to check their hearing, named "The Hear." The app can be used for the following:
1. Spreading awareness about the importance of hearing.
2. Encouraging people to check their hearing regularly and practice safe listening.
3. Allowing health workers to check the hearing status of people in their communities and societies.
Also read: Today's Earphone Users Could Be Tomorrow's Hearing Aid Users: Experts
Following are some tips to take care of your ears and ear health:
1. When you listen to music through headphones or earphones, you should keep the volume low. Also, try not to use the earphones for more than 60 minutes.
2. You must make it a point to wash your ears regularly. This should be a part of your daily hygiene. You must remove the excess dirt from your ears and inside the ear canal.
3. You should not use a cotton wool or earbuds. It may push wax down onto your eardrum and can increase the production of wax or even damage the eardrum.
Also read: How To Get Rid Of Itchy Ears? Some Amazing Home Remedies Might Help
4. Do not put fingers, cloths or towels in your ears. They can also push wax down onto your eardrum and can damage your skin.
5. Unclean water or certain chemicals can cause ear infections which may result in hearing impairment.
6. You should avoid loud noises. Understand the sound level of your environment and avoid loud noises.
7. Avoid putting sharp things in your ears.
8. Hearing loss is a very common health problem and must be checked time and again.
(With inputs from WHO)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.