ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Ear »  World Hearing Day 2019: Today's Earphone Users Could Be Tomorrow's Hearing Aid Users: Experts

World Hearing Day 2019: Today's Earphone Users Could Be Tomorrow's Hearing Aid Users: Experts

As per a WHO estimate, there were 466 million persons in the world with hearing loss in 2018 and the figure is likely to increase to 630 million by 2030. Also, 1.1 billion young people are at risk due to unsafe listening practices.

  By: IANS  Updated: Mar 1, 2019 05:59 IST
2-Min Read
World Hearing Day 2019: Today

March 3 is observed as World Hearing Day

Ahead of World Hearing Day on March 3, 2019, experts have urged everyone to get themselves checked to prevent unsafe listening practices, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimating a rising trend of hearing impairment across the globe.

"Earlobes have two important functions - localisation of sound and reflecting the unwanted sound. Using earphones, one bypasses them. We think we are hearing very well, but today's earphone users are going to be tomorrow's hearing aid users," said Sudipta Chandra, ENT, head and neck cancer specialist.

However, there is no significant study that can provide a fixed duration of hours of earphone usage that is safe. Using headphone and portable speakers are fine if the volume is below 85 decibels.


RELATED STORIES

Not A Deaf Ear, Hearing Disability Needs Early Intervention

Today is World Hearing Day, and here are five things that every parent should know about their child's hearing.

What Your Ears Say About Your Health

As it turns out, our ears do much more than just hearing, like regulating balance and sending information about your head position to your brain.

As per a WHO estimate, there were 466 million persons in the world with hearing loss in 2018 and the figure is likely to increase to 630 million by 2030. Also, 1.1 billion young people are at risk due to unsafe listening practices.

"This year's theme of World Hearing Day is 'check your hearing'. People should act immediately as loss of hearing is preventable, curable and treatable," another ENT specialst M.N. Bhattacharya said on Thursday.

He explained that getting an early screening can prevent hearing loss.

By curable, Bhattacharya meant that the person can hear normally after a small operation or through medication. The problem can also be treated using a hearing aid.

"In the developed countries Newborn Hearing Screening is mandatory and it is slowly catching up in the country," Bhattacharya said.

Oto Acoustic Emissions (OAE) and brainstem evoked response audiometry (BERA) are the two tests that can evaluate hearing. These are painless methods and the cost charged by a private hospital here is around Rs 1,600.

Another ENT specialist, Aniruddha Majumder, explained that deafness or low hearing is either by birth or acquired. The three stages of the problem range from mild, moderate to severe loss of hearing.

It is important to act at the slightest of signs where a person needs to increase the volume, missing parts of conversations. Proper immunisation of pregnant women and newborn babies will also prevent infections like meningitis and measles that can impair hearing, he said.

WHO has launched a free mobile application 'hearWHO' compatible on iOS and Android devices. This app gives the general public access to a hearing screener to check their hearing status and monitor it over time. 



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

This Inexpensive, Natural Shrub Can Be A Cure For All Your Hair Problems
This Inexpensive, Natural Shrub Can Be A Cure For All Your Hair Problems

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Take Precautions Before Consulting 'Dr. Google'

This Plant Could Help Treat Diabetes, Arthritis And Other Medical Conditions

The Time You Deliver Your Baby Is Important! Night, Weekend Births Have These Risks

New Mothers Tend To Suffer Disrupted Sleep For 6 Years: Study

New Lab-On-A-Chip Device To Detect Cancer Faster

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases