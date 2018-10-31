Study: Vegan Diet Is Linked To Reduce Type-2 Diabetes
In addition to a sharp fall of blood sugar levels in those who cut out or ate very few animal products, participants also lost nearly twice as much weight. The fall in blood fats a risk factor for cardiovascular disease was also greater in those on plant-based diets.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Vegan diet is linked to reduced Type-2 diabetes risk
- Those following a vegan diet were able to discontinue the drugs
- Plant-based diets could potentially improve diabetic neuropathic pain
A vegetarian diet rich in fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes and seeds, is linked to a significantly lower risk of developing Type-2 diabetes. The study explored that vegan diet is associated with improved psychological well-being in addition to reduction in the risk factors for Type-2 diabetes, and several heart diseases. For the study, researchers from the University of London, examined 433 people aged mid-50s, on average. Results of the study, published in the journal BMJ, showed that while quality of life both physical and emotional improved significantly, depressive symptoms and nerve pain (neuropathic pain) also improved in people who were on plant-based diet.
In addition to a sharp fall of blood sugar levels in those who cut out or ate very few animal products, these participants also lost nearly twice as much weight. The fall in blood fats a risk factor for cardiovascular disease was also greater in those on plant-based diets.
Those following a vegan diet were able to discontinue the drugs they were taking for their diabetes or high blood pressure. The team said, "Furthermore, plant-based diets could potentially improve diabetic neuropathic pain and the levels of total cholesterol, cholesterol and triglycerides in Type-2 diabetes."
Healthy foods that can lower your blood sugar levels:
1. Green leafy vegetables:
Green vegetables such as broccoli, spinach, kale and other leafy greens are rich in fibre and magnesium, which help regulate blood sugar levels, slowing down energy release and glucose absorption.
2. Potatoes:
Starchy vegetables like sweet potatoes and squash are not only absolutely delicious, but they also contain high amounts of fibre than regular white potatoes. They can also be a good option for people dealing with diabetes.
3. Whole grains:
Whole grains like oats, brown rice or buckwheat are beneficial for managing diabetes because they are high in soluble fibre and are slower to digest. Slower digestion creates a smaller fluctuation in blood sugar as compared to refined carbohydrates. Pseudo grains are also great options, as they are high in plant protein, which help sustain energy without increasing blood sugar levels.
4. Legumes:
Pulses are high in proteins and can be part of your healthy diet. Lentils like beans and chickpeas offer are great for your well-being. Cooked lentils contains high amounts of potassium, which helps to control high blood pressure and diabetes. Also, lentils along with rice and a dollop of ghee make a perfect wholesome meal.
5. Yogurt:
An amazing source of dairy products yogurt is not only high in protein, carbohydrates and calcium but also vitamin D which is a vital nutrient for people with diabetes. Eating yogurt may help lower the blood sugar levels. Although you should stick to plain yogurt and do not add any sugar.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
