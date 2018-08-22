Celeb Health Coach Luke Coutinho Suggests Yoga Asanas To Reverse Type 2 Diabetes
HIGHLIGHTS
- You can easily get rid of type 2 diabetes
- The effective way to reverse type 2 diabetes is practicing yoga daily
- Deep breathing exercises can help your body feel relaxed and refreshed
Do you have type 2 diabetes or are you at a risk for diabetes? People with type 2 diabetes have been successfully able to reversing diabetes. Reversing diabetes refers to a term that usually refers to a significant long-term improvement in insulin sensitivity in people suffering from type 2 diabetes. With time and dedication, few lifestyle changes and loss of body weight you can reverse the progression of diabetes. Some of the effective ways to reverse type 2 diabetes are low- carbohydrate diet, regular exercise, low calorie diet and regular yoga.
Health Coach Luke Coutinho in his recent Facebook video suggested 5 yoga asanas to reverse type 2 diabetes:
1.Varjasana: Varjasana or the thunderbolt pose is a simple asana and can be practiced at any point of time. This is the only yoga asana which you can be practiced after having your food. Apart from curing diabetes this yoga pose is beneficial to cure digestion problems and acidity. It strengthens your pelvic region and cures urinary problems as well.
3.Janushirasana: Apart from reversing type 2 diabetes this is the best exercise for reducing belly fat. It is beneficial for people suffering from constipation, seminal weakness and dyspepsia. It helps in reducing the pain in the legs and waist. It gently massages the internal organs (liver) abdominal organs and spleen. It strengthens the rib bones. In case of severe back pain or pain in the stomach, then don't perform Janushir asana.
4.Pawanmuktasana: The Wind-Relieving Pose or Pawanmukt asana is a very common asana and is reclined posture that is suitable for everyone, whether they are beginners or advanced practitioners. This pose helps in the digestion process and controls blood sugar levels. It strengthens the abdominal muscles and massages the intestines and internal organs of the digestive system, therefore releasing trapped gases and improving digestion.
5.Dhanurasana: Dhanurasana or Bow Pose is very good for a diabetic patient as it stimulates the pancreas to produce enough insulin hormones. It helps in stimulating and improving the function of reproductive organs. It can be beneficial for people suffering from constipation and other stomach disorder. This pose can be done to reduce the belly fat as well. This yoga asana is proven to be the best pose to cure delayed periods and PCOS.
The health coach further suggested some deep breathing techniques which will help your body feel relaxed and refreshed. You could do them anytime and anywhere .
Here's how you should do breathing exercises:
You can lie on your back on a bed or on the floor with a pillow under your head and knees. You can also sit on a chair with your shoulders, head and neck supported against the back of the chair.
- Breathe in through your nose. Let your belly fill with air.
- Breathe out through your nose.
- Place one hand on your belly and the other hand on your chest.
- As you breathe in, feel your belly rise. As you breathe out, feel your belly lower.
- Take three more full, deep breaths
