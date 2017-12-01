Beware! Drinking Fruit Juice Can Increase Your Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes
Scientist explained how fruit juice can increase type 2 diabetes risk.
Fruit juice contain high sugar and low fibre due to which they increase type 2 diabetes risk
HIGHLIGHTS
- Drinking juice can increase your risk of type 2 diabetes
- Eating whole fruits and green leafy vegetables would keep you safe
- Drinking one small glass of fruit juice would not be harmful
Love gulping a glass of juice every morning? Beware! You are increasing your risk of type 2 diabetes.
Scientists have recently revealed that drinking juice can increase your risk of type 2 diabetes. This is because fruit juices have no fibre and high levels of sugar. Express.co.uk revealed that diabetics should not resort to high-sugar beverages in place of fruit juices as it would just contribute in making their situation worse.
The scientists said, "Intake of fruit juices was positively associated with incidence of type 2 diabetes. The rapid delivery of a large sugar load, without many other components that are a part of whole fruits, may be an important mechanism by which fruit juices could contribute to the development of diabetes."
However, eating whole fruits and green leafy vegetables would contribute in keeping you safe from this disease. This is because these foods have high fibre, low in energy density and are rich in micronutrients. Researchers said that drinking one small glass of fruit juice would not be harmful. But people end up drinking lots of juice because of the low fibre.
The scientists said, "We know that too much of our sugar intake is coming from juices and smoothies, so it makes sense to cut down. The good news is that we are not eating enough fruit, so this is something you can eat more of."
Watch out for these symptoms of type 2 diabetes:
1. Increased thirst and frequent urination
2. Increased hunger
3. Unexplained weight loss
4. Blurred vision
5. Fatigue
6. Dark patches on skin
7. Falling ill very frequently
8. Slow recovery
9. Foot pain and numbness
Though diabetes is irreversible, you can still control it with simple lifestyle alterations. For example, exercise more often, have a balanced a healthy diet and keep your body weight in check.
With inputs from ANI
