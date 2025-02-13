Stressed At Work? Try These Yoga Asanas To Calm Yourself & Boost Heart Health
Yoga is an effective way to manage stress from work as it combines physical movement, breath control, and mindfulness, all of which help regulate the nervous system. Stress activates the sympathetic nervous system, leading to increased heart rate, high blood pressure, and muscle tension. Yoga counteracts this by stimulating the parasympathetic nervous system, promoting relaxation, reducing cortisol levels, and improving oxygen flow throughout the body. Certain yoga asanas, especially those focusing on deep breathing and gentle stretches, can calm the mind, ease anxiety, and improve heart health by lowering blood pressure, enhancing circulation, and reducing inflammation. Below we share some of the best yoga asanas to lower work stress and boost heart health.
Yoga asanas that can calm your and boost your heart health
1. Uttanasana
- Stand straight
- Now, slowly bend forward
- The goal is to place your palms on the floor (folding your body in half)
- Touching your toes may also be enough if you are unable to bend far enough. As discussed above, this position can be modified. Hence, taking your hands as far toward the floor as they can is adequate and helpful.
- At this point, your face is supposed to be facing your legs, the top of your head facing the floor
- Repeat this a few times in small intervals
2. Vrikshasana
- Stand straight
- Raise your arms the hold them straight toward the ceiling
- Now lift either one of your legs and place your feet on the other thigh
- You can rest your right foot on the left knee on the side or anywhere from that to the thigh
- Ideally, your foot should be as far up on your thigh as it can get
- Hold this position for 30 seconds and repeat 4-5 times minimum
3. Tadasana
- Stand straight with your legs at the same distance as your shoulders
- Lift your hands toward the ceiling
- Open your palms and stretch as far up as possible
- At this point, join your hands and entangle them forcing your palms to face the ceiling
- You are encouraged to look upwards
- Hold this stretch for 10 seconds and repeat 3-5 times
4. Balasana
- Sit straight with your legs folded
- At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards
- Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor
- At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible
- Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms
- Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position
- As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation
- Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.
5. Bhujangasana
- Lie on the floor, face facing the ground
- Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torso
- At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body
- Hold this position for 30 seconds and release
- Repeat 3-4 times daily
6. Setu bandhasana
- Put your feet firmly on the ground while lying down on your back with the knees bent
- Legs should remain hip-width apart at this point
- With the palms facing down, position your hands at your sides
- Inhale, then gently lift your hips off the floor while rolling your spine up
- Press your feet firmly into the ground
- To raise your hips higher, try to tighten your hips
- Return to your normal position after holding this position for 4–8 breaths
Practicing these yoga asanas daily can help calm the mind, reduce stress from work, and promote heart health. Combined with mindful breathing, yoga can be a natural way to maintain emotional balance and cardiovascular well-being.
