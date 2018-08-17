ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Try These Yoga Asanas For Irregular Periods

Try These Yoga Asanas For Irregular Periods

Dealing with irregular periods and bearing with the excruciating pain is really troublesome. Some effective yoga exercises for women dealing with irregular periods will help them improve the function of reproductive organs and regulate the irregular menstrual cycle.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 17, 2018 02:51 IST
2-Min Read
Try These Yoga Asanas For Irregular Periods

These yoga asanas can help in regularising your periods

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Practicing yoga is the best way to deal with irregular periods
  2. Varjasana strengthens your pelvic region and cures urinary problems
  3. Bow Pose is proven to be the best pose to cure delayed periods

Alas! It's that time of the month again when you have to deal with all the mood swings, cramping and bloating. No doubt, period cycle is frustrating for all the ladies. Moreover, if you are suffering from irregular menstruation cycle, practicing yoga is the best way out to deal with it. Dealing with irregular periods and bearing with the excruciating pain is really troublesome. Some effective yoga exercises for women dealing with irregular periods will help them improve the function of reproductive organs and regulate the irregular menstrual cycle.

Also read: International Yoga Day: Yoga Poses For Different Body Types As Per Ayurveda, Know Yours

Have a look at the following yoga poses:


RELATED STORIES

Premenstrual Symptoms: 5 Reasons Why You Get Premenstrual Symptoms But No Periods

Missing periods is one thing; getting premenstrual symptoms and not having periods is another thing. Here are some of the reasons why you might be getting premenstrual symptoms and still not getting your period.

Menstrual Cramps: Can Brownies Curb The Pain; 7 Best Foods You Must Try

A bakery in US claims to have created a brownie which can alleviate menstrual cramps. Try these foods to cure menstrual cramps.

1. Varjasana: Varjasana or the thunderbolt pose is a simple asana and can be practiced at any point of time. This is the only yoga asana which you can be practiced after having your food. Apart from irregular periods this yoga pose is beneficial to cure digestion problems and acidity. It strengthens your pelvic region and cures urinary problems as well.

2. Pranayama: Practicing deep breathing exercises regularly releases stress, tension, depression, and anxiety which cause menstrual disorder like irregular periods and PCOS. This asana calms the mind, body, and soul. It helps boosting your immune system and keeps you away from several diseases. Also, it helps in improving the function of heart, liver, kidneys, brain and the abdomen area.

Also read: International Yoga Day: These Are The Most Effective Yoga Asanas For Relief From PCOD

3. Dhanurasana: Dhanurasana or Bow Pose is proven to be the best pose to cure delayed periods and PCOS. It helps in stimulating and improving the function of reproductive organs. It can be beneficial for people suffering from constipation and other stomach disorder. It is good for a diabetic patient as it stimulates the pancreas to produce enough insulin hormones. This pose can be done to reduce the belly fat as well.

4. Ustrasana: Ustrasana or the Camel pose is a great exercise to regulate your periods and relieves you from menstrual pain as well. It also strengthens your shoulders and back. It massages your internal organs and opens up your chest. Apart from this, the yoga pose improves posture and flexibility.

Also read: 5 Best Yoga Asanas For A Flat Tummy

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

14 Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Cavities
14 Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Cavities

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

How Mushrooms Can Aid In Diabetes Treatment

21-Year-Old Suicide Survivor Undergoes Historic Face Transplant

How To Choose The Best Sunscreen For Your Skin?

For Very Short Child, Should Parents Consider Growth Hormone Therapy?

Exercising For Over 90 Minutes Daily Can Worsen Mental Health: Study

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES