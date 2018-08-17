Try These Yoga Asanas For Irregular Periods
Dealing with irregular periods and bearing with the excruciating pain is really troublesome. Some effective yoga exercises for women dealing with irregular periods will help them improve the function of reproductive organs and regulate the irregular menstrual cycle.
These yoga asanas can help in regularising your periods
HIGHLIGHTS
- Practicing yoga is the best way to deal with irregular periods
- Varjasana strengthens your pelvic region and cures urinary problems
- Bow Pose is proven to be the best pose to cure delayed periods
Have a look at the following yoga poses:
1. Varjasana: Varjasana or the thunderbolt pose is a simple asana and can be practiced at any point of time. This is the only yoga asana which you can be practiced after having your food. Apart from irregular periods this yoga pose is beneficial to cure digestion problems and acidity. It strengthens your pelvic region and cures urinary problems as well.
2. Pranayama: Practicing deep breathing exercises regularly releases stress, tension, depression, and anxiety which cause menstrual disorder like irregular periods and PCOS. This asana calms the mind, body, and soul. It helps boosting your immune system and keeps you away from several diseases. Also, it helps in improving the function of heart, liver, kidneys, brain and the abdomen area.
3. Dhanurasana: Dhanurasana or Bow Pose is proven to be the best pose to cure delayed periods and PCOS. It helps in stimulating and improving the function of reproductive organs. It can be beneficial for people suffering from constipation and other stomach disorder. It is good for a diabetic patient as it stimulates the pancreas to produce enough insulin hormones. This pose can be done to reduce the belly fat as well.
4. Ustrasana: Ustrasana or the Camel pose is a great exercise to regulate your periods and relieves you from menstrual pain as well. It also strengthens your shoulders and back. It massages your internal organs and opens up your chest. Apart from this, the yoga pose improves posture and flexibility.
