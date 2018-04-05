ASK OUR EXPERTS

8 Foods That Diabetics Should Avoid (At All Costs)

8 Foods That Diabetics Should Avoid (At All Costs)

Controlling diabetes depends on your food choices. Here's a list of foods you must avoid at all costs if you are diabetic.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Apr 5, 2018 12:41 IST
4-Min Read
8 Foods That Diabetics Should Avoid (At All Costs)

For diabetics, it is very important to watch out for sugar, carbs, and fats in food

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. For diabetics, it is very important to watch out for high levels of sugar
  2. Fruit juices contain high levels of sugar and are very low in fiber
  3. Alcohol in no way can be good for diabetics

Diabetes is that leach which, once it latches itself with you, would simply not leave you alone. The only thing you can do about it is trying to keep it under control, and this depends on your food choices. Primarily, the only rule is to stay away from sugar AT ALL COSTS! Now, this may sound easy, you just need to avoid sweet treats. But it isn't really that easy. Some foods have hidden sugar in them. These seemingly healthy foods could wreak havoc in a diabetic's life. 

For diabetics, it is very important to watch out for high levels of sugar, carbs, and fats in food. These foods are on the no-no list for diabetics because they can lead to sudden blood sugar spikes which can be fatal for diabetics.

Also read: The Best Dietary Management Tips For Diabetes By Our expert

We have compiled a list of 8 foods that diabetics should avoid at all costs, for the sake of their health. Take a look.

1. Fruit juice

It may sound like a very healthy option, but it is not. Even for the general populous, fruit juices are not termed as a healthy beverage. This is solely because of the reason that fruit juices contain high levels of sugar and are zero on very low in terms of fiber. The nutritional content of juices is also very low. So this is a big no-no for all diabetics. Instead, they must stick to whole fruits like apples, berries, and pears. These will not spike your blood sugar levels suddenly.

fruit juice

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: How can I maintain my blood sugar levels?​

2. French fries

French fries are very high in terms of fat and carbs, so this one is also on the avoid-at-all-costs list of diabetics. Even if you opt for the small pack of fries, your blood sugar levels can spike drastically. Instead of these, you can opt for baked potato chips. You can also try baked sweet potato fries.

fries

Photo Credit: iStock
Also read: These 7 Superfoods Can Reverse Your Diabetes

3. Breakfast cereals

Cereals are a quick and easy breakfast option. But they are very high in terms of sugar which in no way is good for diabetics. Cornflakes, rice flakes, puffed wheat cereals should be avoided. Some of them even contain sweet coatings which make it even worse for diabetics. People usually consume large quantities of these cereals which again, in no way is good for diabetics. A healthier alternative is bran cereal or oats. Go for the old-fashioned lose oats, they have a lower glycemic index.

cereal

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Pizza

Sugar in the sauce, fat in cheese and refined flour in the crust make pizza one of the worst foods for diabetics which should be avoided at all costs. And if you go for the thick-crust variety, the effect can be even worse. A better alternative is a thin-crust pizza with a lot of veggies and a lesser amount of cheese. Check how this affects your blood sugar levels and then make it your healthier alternative to regular pizza.

pizza

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: 6 Vegetables You Must Eat To Manage Diabetes

5. Alcohol

Alcohol in no way can be good for diabetics. Perhaps a glass or two of red wine once in a while can be fine but when it surpasses that limit it can be harmful to diabetics. Alcohol can interfere with your blood sugar levels so it is good to keep a check on how much you drink.

alcohol

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Bananas

Bananas surely are healthy, they are very high in terms of nutritional content. However, they are also very high in terms of sugar. And it's not just bananas, watermelons are also the same. These fruits also increase your blood sugar levels, despite the fact that they possess natural sugars.

bananas

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: How can my diabetes be managed?

7. Processed meat

Sadly, diabetics need to rule out bacon, sausages, salamis, and steaks as well. A simple salami sandwich may sound like a healthy option but it is not healthy in any way. They are loaded with sodium which can increase the risk of heart disease in people with type 2 diabetes.
bacon

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: How much proteins should a diabetic take?

8. Sweet treats

Yes, you need to give up on pastries, cakes, donuts, pancakes, waffles, chocolates and other sweet treats, and all this because of their high sugar and carb content. Not to mention the low nutritional value of such foods. These foods can lead to a sudden spike in your blood sugar levels. So the moment you feel your hand moving towards that cookie jar, try to look for a distraction. But do anything it takes to keep these foods off your diet, at all costs!

cupcakes

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 



