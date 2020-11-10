5 Superfoods For Diabetes: Nuts, Leafy Greens, Whole Grains And More
Diabetes diet: A healthy diet can help control blood sugars and also decrease the risk diabetes of an individual. Here's a list of superfoods diabetics should not miss.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Foods with a low GI score can help control blood sugar levels
- Diabetics can eat almonds and boost heart health
- Citrus fruits are also beneficial for diabetics
Eating healthy is essential to beat diabetes effectively. While choosing foods to eat and avoid for a diabetic, it is important to understand the effect of food consumed on blood sugar levels. A low GI is recommended for diabetics. GI is a score that helps in determining the effect of the food consumed on blood sugar levels. Diabetes is a chronic condition in which it is crucial to maintain healthy blood sugar levels. Uncontrolled blood sugars can lead to severe diabetes complications and it starts affecting different organs of the body. If you are a diabetic and looking for some healthy options which you can enjoy safely, then here's exactly what you are looking for. Keep reading to know some superfoods for diabetics.
Diabetes: Superfoods you should not miss
1. Fatty fishes
Fatty fishes are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids. Diabetics are at a higher risk of heart disease therefore, adding omega-3 to a diabetic diet can help reduce the risk. These are healthy fats that can help control various risk factors linked with heart disease.
2. Citrus fruits
Citrus fruits can offer you several amazing health benefits. These are loaded with vitamin C which can boost your immunity and promote skin health too. According to studies, eating citrus fruits can help reduce the risk of diabetes. Most of these fruits have a low GI score as well. Diabetics should eat fruits rather than drinking juice.
3. Nuts
Nuts are well-packed with essential nutrients. These contain omega-3, fibre, magnesium and many other minerals and vitamins. Nuts generally have a low GI score. Diabetics can choose nuts in moderation for snacking. Do not consume fried or salted nuts. Almonds and walnuts are two healthy nuts for diabetics.
4. Green leafy vegetables
Leafy greens are highly nutritious. These are beneficial for diabetics as well. Kale, spinach and other leafy greens can be a part of your diabetes diet. You can add these to salads, curries, pasta and much more.
5. Whole grains
According to the study published in The Journals of Nutrition, intake of whole grains is linked with 11% and 7% lower risk of type-2 diabetes per whole grain serving in men and women respectively. Brown rice, buckwheat, quinoa ad barley are some healthy options.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
