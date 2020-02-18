Diabetes And Coffee: What Is The Effect Of Caffeine On Blood Sugar Levels?
Caffeine: Do you drink coffee everyday? Diabetes diet should include foods and drinks which do not leave a negative effect on your blood sugar levels. Is coffee healthy for diabetics? What is the effect of caffeine on blood sugar levels?
Diabetes and caffeine: Coffee can help you control the risk of developing diabetes
A diabetic has to be very careful about what to eat and what to avoid. Diabetes diet should include foods that can help you control blood sugar levels naturally. There are several foods that can increase your blood sugar levels and make it difficult to manage diabetes. It is extremely important to manage healthy blood sugar levels to avoid the complications linked with it. Many are addicted to their cup of coffee. It has become an essential part of the morning routine. If you are diabetic is it healthy to consume coffee? Can caffeine affect your blood sugar levels? Here are some details diabetics should not miss.
Diabetes: Can caffeine affect blood sugar levels?
What you eat directly affects your blood sugar levels. Several studies suggest that drinking coffee can reduce the risk of developing diabetes. If you already have diabetes, the effect may vary from person to person. Some may have a positive effect while others can experience increased blood sugar levels. The effect also depends on the quantity of the caffeine consumed. If your blood sugar levels are already out of control, you should reduce caffeine intake, especially with added sugar and cream. Caffeine consumption in moderation can be healthy for diabetics.
Healthy drinks for diabetes
Diabetics can choose some healthy drinks which can help in controlling blood sugar levels naturally. Some of the healthy options may include-
1. Water
Enough water consumption is extremely important for every individual. People who consume enough water throughout the day have reported better blood sugar levels than those who don't. Water will also promote overall health and keep you hydrated.
2. Vegetable juice
Vegetable juices are extremely healthy. These are loaded with several nutrients. Choose leafy greens to prepare vegetable juice for maximum benefits.
3. Herbal teas
Teas are also a healthy choice but without sugar. If you are a diabetic you can choose herbal teas which are loaded with several other benefits as well. Choose a cup of tea over drink loaded with loaded sugar.
