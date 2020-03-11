ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Diabetes »  5 Diabetes-Friendly Snacks That Can Help You Beat Hunger Pangs

5 Diabetes-Friendly Snacks That Can Help You Beat Hunger Pangs

Are you a diabetic? Diabetes diet should include foods that can help you manage healthy blood sugar levels. Snacking is also an important part of the day. Here are some diabetes-friendly snacks which will help you beat hunger pangs between the meals.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Mar 11, 2020 03:30 IST
2-Min Read
5 Diabetes-Friendly Snacks That Can Help You Beat Hunger Pangs

Here are a few snacks that can be a part of your diabetes diet

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Add more fibre to your diabetes diet
  2. Several foods can help you control blood sugar levels
  3. Almonds is a diabetes friendly nut loaded with health benefits

The gap between the meals often results in unwanted hunger pangs. If you are a diabetic, you need to pay attention to what to eat and avoid. Diabetes diet should include foods that can help you manage healthy blood sugar levels. Snacking is also an important part of the day. Poor choice of snacks can affect blood sugar levels. Before adding any food to your diet, a diabetic should check the effect of the food consumed on blood sugar levels. Do not worry, your diabetes diet is not going to be boring. Some tasty options can be added to your diet which will not affect your blood sugar levels negatively. Here are some diabetes-friendly snacks which will help you beat hunger pangs between the meals.


RELATED STORIES
related

Can Weight Loss Help You Control Blood Sugar Levels? Here's The Link Between Weight Loss And Diabetes

A healthy weight is linked with several other health benefits including controlled risk of diabetes, heart diseases, stroke, hypertension and many other health issues. Can it help you control blood sugar levels and manage diabetes effectively? Here's the answer.

related

Two Million People Could Be Diabetic In The Next 5 Years: Know The Best Preventive Tips For Keeping Type 2 Diabetes Away

Diabetes: Living a healthy lifestyle is the most effective way to keep diabetes away. It is important to eat healthy, homemade foods, and maintain a physically active lifestyle by exercising regularly.

Diabetes diet: Healthy snacks that can be a part of your diet

1. Hard-boiled egg

An egg is the best source of protein. It is an appropriate snack for everyone. It is a weight loss-friendly choice which can be a part of your diabetes diet. You can add more protein and other essential nutrients to your diet with a hard-boiled egg.

lgvras4g

Diabetes: An egg is a good source of protein
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Almonds

Almonds are one of the healthiest nuts. It is loaded with some essential nutrients which makes it both heart and diabetes-friendly. Diabetes increases the risk of heart diseases. Consuming almonds daily can help you control the risk of heart diseases.

Also read: Diabetes Diet: Know How Many Almonds You Should Eat To Lower Blood Sugar Levels

3. Chickpeas

Chickpeas or kala chana is an ideal snack for diabetics. A single serving of black chickpeas is loaded with fiber. Foods high in fiber are good for diabetics. You can prepare a healthy chat with black chickpeas mixed with chopped vegetables. Roasted black chickpeas are also a healthy choice.

liju9pu8

Diabetes diet: Roasted chana is a good snack for diabetics
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Popcorn

Popcorn is a quick and tasty snack. It is a low-calorie snack which can be a part of your diabetes diet. It is also a weight-loss friendly snack as it is rich in fibre with limited calories.

Also read: Control Your Blood Sugar Levels With Kala Chana; What Is The Right Time To Eat And How

5. Homemade protein bars

Protein is the building of the human body. It should be a part of your daily diet. You can prepare protein bars at home with the best ingredients. These will also help in weight loss and keep you full for longer.

Also read: Protein Bars And Shakes You Can Make At Home

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored By Zydus
 Sponsored

Myths About The Side Effects Of Sugar Free That One Must Not Believe

 

Home Remedies

Dry Cough During Weather Change: Try These Effective Home Remedies For Quick Relief
Dry Cough During Weather Change: Try These Effective Home Remedies For Quick Relief

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Swapping Red Meat With Plant Foods Can Lead To Longer Life

Delhi Weather Conducive For COVID-19, South India At 'Low Risk'

Smartphones May Make Your Headaches Worse: Say Researchers From AIIMS

Antioxidant Supplements Not Effective In Improving Male Fertility, Study Finds

Multiple Courses Of Antibiotics Can Make People More Sick

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases