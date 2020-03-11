5 Diabetes-Friendly Snacks That Can Help You Beat Hunger Pangs
Are you a diabetic? Diabetes diet should include foods that can help you manage healthy blood sugar levels. Snacking is also an important part of the day. Here are some diabetes-friendly snacks which will help you beat hunger pangs between the meals.
Here are a few snacks that can be a part of your diabetes diet
HIGHLIGHTS
- Add more fibre to your diabetes diet
- Several foods can help you control blood sugar levels
- Almonds is a diabetes friendly nut loaded with health benefits
The gap between the meals often results in unwanted hunger pangs. If you are a diabetic, you need to pay attention to what to eat and avoid. Diabetes diet should include foods that can help you manage healthy blood sugar levels. Snacking is also an important part of the day. Poor choice of snacks can affect blood sugar levels. Before adding any food to your diet, a diabetic should check the effect of the food consumed on blood sugar levels. Do not worry, your diabetes diet is not going to be boring. Some tasty options can be added to your diet which will not affect your blood sugar levels negatively. Here are some diabetes-friendly snacks which will help you beat hunger pangs between the meals.
Diabetes diet: Healthy snacks that can be a part of your diet
1. Hard-boiled egg
An egg is the best source of protein. It is an appropriate snack for everyone. It is a weight loss-friendly choice which can be a part of your diabetes diet. You can add more protein and other essential nutrients to your diet with a hard-boiled egg.
2. Almonds
Almonds are one of the healthiest nuts. It is loaded with some essential nutrients which makes it both heart and diabetes-friendly. Diabetes increases the risk of heart diseases. Consuming almonds daily can help you control the risk of heart diseases.
Also read: Diabetes Diet: Know How Many Almonds You Should Eat To Lower Blood Sugar Levels
3. Chickpeas
Chickpeas or kala chana is an ideal snack for diabetics. A single serving of black chickpeas is loaded with fiber. Foods high in fiber are good for diabetics. You can prepare a healthy chat with black chickpeas mixed with chopped vegetables. Roasted black chickpeas are also a healthy choice.
4. Popcorn
Popcorn is a quick and tasty snack. It is a low-calorie snack which can be a part of your diabetes diet. It is also a weight-loss friendly snack as it is rich in fibre with limited calories.
Also read: Control Your Blood Sugar Levels With Kala Chana; What Is The Right Time To Eat And How
5. Homemade protein bars
Protein is the building of the human body. It should be a part of your daily diet. You can prepare protein bars at home with the best ingredients. These will also help in weight loss and keep you full for longer.
Also read: Protein Bars And Shakes You Can Make At Home
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.