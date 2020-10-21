Five Effective Ways To Manage Diabetes When Suffering From Kidney Disease
Diabetes is one of the major risk factors for kidney diseases. Here are some tips for people with chronic kidney disease that can help maintain healthy blood sugar levels.
A healthy diet and lifestyle can help you maintain healthy blood sugar levels
- Drinking enough water can help prevent kidney diseases
- Add fibre-rich foods to your diet to control blood sugars
- Stay active to manage diabetes effectively
Two out of three people in the country suffer from diabetes or high blood pressure due to bad lifestyle habits, as per a report by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Type-2 diabetes is the most common type that is observed among people of all ages. There are several factors that contribute to one's overall well-being. It is true that genetics too can increase the chances of developing type-2 diabetes as with other conditions, but it can be effectively managed by making necessary lifestyle changes and modifying one's diet.
In normal times, a healthy diet, a normal sleep routine and a workout routine would help in preventing these medical conditions. However, in times like these when almost everyone is facing additional stress and challenging situations amidst a pandemic it is important to take steps to ensure overall well-being.
If not controlled and looked after at the early stages, diabetes can also lead to severe complications. It is advisable to take precautions in order to control diabetes as it cannot be cured. Suggested by doctors to keep a track of your smoking and drinking habits. But you must be wondering why you follow a boring diabetes diet always, right? Surprisingly, you can make your meal interesting by consuming natural and organic ingredients that will help in digestion and have a positive effect on your insulin levels.
Diabetes is also a risk factor for kidney diseases. People with chronic kidney diseases should also make healthy changes in diet and lifestyle to keep both diseases under control. Here are some tips that can help-
A healthy and balanced diet- Eating a healthy and balanced diet is the most vital part of keeping diabetes in control. Avoid oil, white starch, carbs, and junk food and include more leafy vegetables and fruits in your daily food intake.
Physical activity- Exercise can have positive effects on people who suffer from type-2 diabetes. Regular workout helps in managing the blood sugar levels and also reduces the risk of heart stroke, cardiovascular issues and elevates overall health.
Low intake of salt- Reducing the amount of sodium in your daily diet significantly reduces hypertension and the risk of heart diseases. While it's not important to eliminate salt from your diet, it's advised to eat it in moderate quantities. Too much salt is also harmful for your kidneys.
Meditation- Meditation helps in reducing stress levels and calms your mind and body. Lower stress levels have positive effects on both diabetes and hypertension.
Avoid alcohol and tobacco- A moderate intake of alcohol can help in maintaining the desired blood sugar level in your body but excess drinking or smoking can cause adverse effects.
By following the above mentioned steps along with medical assistance you can manage both diseases.
(Dr. Prashant C Dheerendra, Consultant Nephrologist at Apollo Dialysis Clinics, Bangalore)
