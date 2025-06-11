Diabetes Complications: Here's Why It Is Important To Maintain Healthy Blood Sugar Levels
Diabetes is a chronic condition in which your body does not produce enough insulin or cannot effectively use the insulin it produces, leading to elevated glucose levels in the bloodstream. Managing diabetes is crucial for several reasons. Maintaining healthy blood sugar levels prevents immediate symptoms like fatigue, increased thirst, and frequent urination. More importantly, effective diabetes management significantly reduces the risk of long-term complications that can impact overall health. If left uncontrolled, diabetes can put you at a higher risk of several severe health conditions. Keep reading to know the complications associated with uncontrolled diabetes.
Diabetes complications you must know
1. Heart diseases
High blood sugar levels can damage blood vessels and nerves that control the heart, increasing the risk of heart disease and stroke.
2. Kidney damage
Over time, diabetes can impair the kidneys' ability to filter blood and waste, potentially leading to chronic kidney disease and even kidney failure. It is also known as diabetic nephropathy.
3. Nerve damage
Uncontrolled diabetes can lead to pain, tingling, or loss of feeling, particularly in the feet due to excess glucose.
4. Diabetic retinopathy
High blood sugar can lead to damaging the blood vessels in the retina, potentially resulting in blindness.
5. Slow healing of wounds
Diabetes can impair blood flow and circulation, making it harder for wounds to heal and increasing the risk of infections.
6. Foot problems
Nerve damage and poor circulation in the feet can cause ulcers and infections.
How to prevent these complications
- Check you blood sugar levels regularly so that you can make changes to your diet, medication and lifestyle accordingly.
- Focus on a well-rounded diet rich in whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats.
- Limit consumption of processed foods, sugars, and high-carb meals to prevent blood sugar spikes.
- Engage in regular physical activity that is safe for diabetics. Regular exercise helps improve insulin sensitivity and prevents weight gain.
- Manage stress as it can affect blood sugar levels.
Follow these tips and maintain healthy blood sugar levels. It will help improve quality of life and minimize the risk of complications.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
