Stage-Zero Breast Cancer: Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Stage-Zero Breast Cancer! Know The Causes And Risk Factors
On 22nd September, Tahira Kashyap, Bollywood actor Ayushamann Khurana's wife, reveals that she has been diagnosed with stage zero breast cancer and is being treated for the same at the present moment.
Stage 0 breast cancer is small and noninvasive, it can also be difficult to detect
Recently, the two extremely talented B-town actors Sonali Bendre and Irrfan Khan were diagnosed with the deadly disease cancer, leaving the entire nation in shock. We somehow managed to get out of that zone, but soon we got to hear another shocking news. On 22nd September, Tahira Kashyap, Bollywood actor Ayushamann Khurana's wife, reveals that she has been diagnosed with stage zero breast cancer and is being treated for the same at the present moment. Tahira took to her Instagram page and posted a couple of pictures of her from the treatment center. She had recently undergone a mastectomy procedure. Though the news is extremely disappointing, it seems Tahira is just looking at the positives.
An opportunity to give competition to the Kardashians just went wasted! A week back I mentioned about ‘my badge of honour’ that I was going to receive. And I did and am happy to share about it with the intention of it being received with love. As that’s the only reason I am posting it. Love for self and gratitude for the universe. The picture might be disturbing for some, but these drains have become my dumbells for a few days. I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area. The result I have become a half Indian version of Angelina Jolie (since only one breast was involved)! I told my doctor now is the time to give some competition to the Kardashians since Pamela is passé. But no one listened to me, so now I have a portion of my back tissue in my breast. Perhaps now I can do chin-ups with my breasts! Jokes apart, this obstacle has given me a new definition of life. Respect it’s unpredictability and have the faith and courage to be the hero of your own drama of life. The invincible human spirit is God like, gives you the courage to endure and the will to revive. There is nothing that human spirit can’t do. Also I want women of all ages to be aware. I am 35, and I was returned twice over from a mammogram. If any symptoms come up, think of it as a protective force and get yourselves examined. Also we are so obsessed with boobs. This mastectomy has left me with even more self love! Big, small, left or right inclined , gravity pulling or defying, or even none, each breast the presence or lack of it has a story to tell. Mine has made me a 2.0 version of myself! This post is dedicated to awareness, self love and resilience of a warrior that I know each one of us possesses #breastcancerawareness #selflove #determination #faith #bodhisattva #bodhisattvaoftheearth
We all are aware of the cancer and its devastating effect on the human body, but, with treatment, the outlook for stage zero breast cancer is mainly positive. Doctors use staging to identify as to how far a cancer has spread in a person. Staging cancer also gives information about how quickly it is growing and how dangerous it could be.
What is stage zero breast cancer?
Stage zero-or stage zero-breast cancer, is also called carcinoma in situ, which is the earliest stage of breast cancer. Most people with stage zero breast cancer survive, as it does not spread anywhere else. The stage of breast cancer provides important information about how invasive it is, and whether it has spread or is likely to spread in other areas of the body. Stage zero breast cancer or stage zero is noninvasive. That means that tumor cells have not spread in the other parts of the breast or to other organs. Some doctors refer to stage zero breast cancer as pre-cancer which does not require treatment but close observation. In most cases, it is discovered by accident, such as after a biopsy or during a breast-imaging test to view another lump. Stage zero breast cancer does not usually cause lumps or other symptoms. Although stage zero breast cancer is small and has not spread, it may require treatment to prevent it from spreading to other areas of the body in the future. The right treatment depends on which type of stage zero breast cancer a woman has. With treatment, more than 9 in 10 women with stage zero breast cancer survive 5 years or longer.
Stage 0 Breast cancer risk factors:
- Family history
- Age
- Obesity
- High breast density
- No children
- Sedentary lifestyle
- Excessive consumption of alcohol
- Certain changes in breast
- Menstrual history
- Birth control pills
Some facts about stage zero breast cancer:
- Stage 0 breast cancer is small and noninvasive, it can also be difficult to detect
- Stage 0 breast cancer is not a type of cancer, but a grading of how far the cancer has spread
- Breast cancer treatment can be painful, costly, and stressful. For most women, it makes sense to treat stage zero breast cancer despite the risks involved
Stage 0 breast cancer may be worrisome, but it is almost always survivable. Once diagnosed, treatment can save lives, particularly when there is a risk of the cancer returning or spreading. Women who are unsure whether they should seek treatment should consult they doctor they trust and consider seeking a second opinion if they are still uncertain.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
