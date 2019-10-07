Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2019: Signs And Symptoms Of Breast Cancer Other Than A Lump
Breast cancer awareness month is observed in October worldwide to create awareness about early detection and timely treatment of breast cancer. Every woman must know the signs and symptoms of breast cancer to get treatment on time. Here are the symptoms of breast cancer.
Breast cancer awareness month observed every October informs people about the importance of early diagnosis and timely treatment of breast cancer. According to WHO, breast cancer is by far the most common cancer in women worldwide, both in the developed and developing countries. Breast cancer cases are on a rise with years. During the breast cancer awareness month, there are multiple activities organised worldwide to create awareness about breast cancer. Most women are not aware about the signs and symptoms of breast cancer. Lack of information makes the situation worse and life-threatening. Better knowledge about the symptoms can help in controlling the cancer on time and the patient can get timely treatment.
Signs and symptoms of breast cancer
1. Lump
A lump is the most common symptom of breast cancer which most people know. A lump in the breast or underarm that does not go away in some days can be the first and the most visible sign of breast cancer. The lump can be painless and may not cause any discomfort.
2. Change in skin pattern
There is a change in skin pattern which can be noticed in breast cancer. Change in skin cells and inflammation can lead to this sign. One may notice scaly skin around the nipples. This skin may look like as if it is sunburned. Some may also experience irritation and itching.
3. Nipple discharge
Nipple discharge can happen due to breast cancer. It can be of different colours like yellow, red or green. Nipple discharge can happen due to many reasons but breast cancer can also be one of them. If you notice any unusual discharge you should not ignore it and get it checked on time.
4. Change in the shape of the nipple
One can notice changes in the appearance of the nipple due to cell change. It can be inverted or reverse inwards. There can be a change in its size as well. It can also cause itching at times. One must see the doctor if there are any such changes taking place.
Other symptoms include-
- Change in breast appearance, texture and temperature
- Swelling around the breast
- Redness around the breast
- Pain in breast
- Unintentional weight loss and vaginal pain in later stages
Someone with any of these symptoms should not ignore these symptoms and consult a doctor as soon as possible.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
