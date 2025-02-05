Research And Development In Lung Cancer
This article is a part of Lung Connect India Foundation's initiative 'Lung Cancer Awareness - United In Our Goals', focusing on lung cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.
Lung cancer remains one of the most common cancers worldwide, but significant progress in research and treatment is providing new hope for patients. As we observe World Cancer Day with this year's theme “United by Unique,” it's an ideal moment to reflect on how personalized approaches are reshaping lung cancer care and creating new opportunities for better outcomes.
A Deeper Understanding of Lung Cancer
Lung cancer is no longer viewed as one single disease. There are different types, with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) being more common than small cell lung cancer (SCLC) . Molecular testing has become a cornerstone in the fight against lung cancer, offering deep insights into the genetic mutations and alterations driving the disease. By analyzing a patient's tumor at the molecular level, doctors can identify specific mutations that may make the cancer more responsive to certain targeted therapies. Additionally, molecular testing is helping researchers discover new biomarkers that could be used to predict a patient's response to treatment, improve early detection, and monitor for potential relapses. As more advanced molecular tests become available, the precision of lung cancer treatment continues to evolve, offering greater hope for patients by improving treatment efficacy and reducing unnecessary side effects. Rather than relying on standard treatments, doctors are increasingly able to select therapies based on the specific genetic makeup of each patient's cancer. This shift towards personalized care is improving outcomes by ensuring that each patient receives the treatment most likely to work for them.
Targeted Therapy
Targeted therapies have become a game-changer in how we treat lung cancer. Rather than using broad treatments like chemotherapy, which affect both healthy and cancerous cells, targeted therapies focus on specific mutations within the cancer cells. These therapies have shown remarkable results, offering longer-lasting control of the disease with fewer side effects.
Immunotherapy
Immunotherapy is another exciting advancement in lung cancer treatment. By helping the immune system recognize and attack cancer cells, these therapies are transforming how lung cancer is treated for patients with advanced stages of the disease, and also being increasingly incorporated in early lung cancer also. These treatments have shown substantial effectiveness in prolonging survival and improving quality of life for many patients.
However, not all patients respond the same way, highlighting the importance of personalized care. Researchers are working on ways to better predict who will benefit most from immunotherapy, ensuring that each patient receives the treatment that best suits their specific needs.
Liquid Biopsy
Liquid biopsy is a groundbreaking diagnostic tool that looks for cancer-related DNA in a blood sample, offering a non-invasive way to monitor lung cancer. This technology is helping doctors monitor the effectiveness of treatments, detect relapses, and in future could potentially help to even spot cancer at its earliest stages—sometimes before it shows up in scans.
Liquid biopsy represents a major step forward in precision medicine, allowing for real-time monitoring and more personalized care, all while reducing the need for more invasive procedures.
Lung cancer research in India
A lot of research is being conducted in India to develop cost-effective therapies that improve outcomes for lung cancer patients. One striking example is the study by Tata Memorial Centre on EGFR mutated lung cancers. It studied the use of Gefitinib combined with chemotherapy, which is more accessible and affordable compared to Osimertinib, especially in resource-constrained settings like India. This approach has shown promising results in improving survival while keeping treatment costs lower. At the same time, extensive research is being carried out to understand the impact of air pollution on lung cancer in India. Scientists are also studying the molecular spectrum of lung cancer in Indian patients, helping to tailor treatments more effectively based on local data. These efforts are shaping a more personalized and affordable approach to lung cancer care in the country.
Future
The future of lung cancer research is brighter than ever, with artificial intelligence (AI) playing an increasingly important role. AI is helping researchers analyze vast amounts of data—from genetic profiles to treatment responses—much faster than traditional methods. AI is also improving early detection through advanced imaging and liquid biopsy technologies, offering even more personalized insights into how a patient's cancer is progressing. While not strictly treatment, advancements in screening technology like low-dose CT scans with AI-assisted analysis for early detection are also crucial.
As we celebrate World Cancer Day and the theme “United by Unique,” it's clear that with newer drugs and personalized care, lung cancer is no longer just a challenge to overcome—but a disease we can manage effectively, with better outcomes for all.
By:
Dr( Prof) Kumar Prabash, Medical oncologist, TMH, Mumbai
Dr( Prof) Vanita Noronha, Medical Oncologist, TMH, Mumbai
Dr Kunal Jobanputra, Medical oncologist, Mumbai
