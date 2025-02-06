Lung Connect India Foundation Advocates For Lung Cancer Awareness And Treatment Options
Lung Connect India Foundation: Purpose and Goals
The story of LCIF began in 2018 when a group of lung cancer patients, caregivers, and survivors came together to form the “Lung Connect India Foundation” - a support group aimed at empowering patients and their families through information, resources, and support. During the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, many patients across the country on active treatment struggled to access life-saving drugs. This is when LCIF joined hands with oncologists, pharma companies and the medicines were couriered to the door step of the patients, even to those living in remote areas of India.
This urgency inspired LCIF Director, Mr. Sanjeev Sharma, to expand the organization's mission. Having worked with cancer patients for over 20 years, as a patient advocate, he stated, “We had no idea that we could save the lives of so many people in this way. This motivated us to continue our efforts in a more planned manner.”
INTERNATIONAL PRESENCE
Based in Mumbai, the foundation has quickly become a leading support network, advocating for increased lung cancer awareness and equitable access to treatment options.
- As a key member of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), LCIF is recognized both nationally and internationally.
- In 2024, Late. Shri Ravi Prakash Jharkhandi, a former director of LCIF who was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer was honored by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) for his outstanding patient advocacy work, reflecting the organization's significant impact.
- Lung connect India foundation is also a member of GLCC (global lung cancer coalition), an international organization based in the UK.
- LCIF's impact has been recognized globally, including a feature in The Lancet, which described the foundation as the “largest community of lung cancer patients, caregivers and patient advocates.”
- The foundation also produced a white paper in collaboration with ASPIRE (Asia Pacific Policy Review and Engagement) towards bringing about policy change in lung cancer in the Asia Pacific region, further establishing its authority in lung cancer advocacy.
ACHIEVEMENTS
- The highlight of LCIF is the innovative support group meetings, held online. Through these holistic care sessions, featuring expert speakers and guidance from physicians, over 55,000 participants have benefitted through 132+ uninterrupted support sessions.
- Additionally, the foundation has provided in-person support to over 40,000 individuals through the patient Navigators who hand hold patients and their Caregivers from the moment they step into the hospital, assisting with hospital navigation, securing accommodations, and other logistic support.
- LCIF also ensures that the patients nearing end-of-life who lived in rural India, are connected to local palliative care centers. This helps patients die a dignified death.
- Through advocacy, cancer has been listed as a notifiable disease in the state of Jharkhand, India.
- In the same state, economically vulnerable patients can now receive ₹10 lakhs for their cancer treatment.
- A letter signed by 800 patients and caregivers advocating for inclusion of Diagnostics and Targeted therapy drugs in the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, has been submitted to the government of India.
- LCIF's ‘Buddy Program' offers free one on one personalized support for those who are diagnosed with lung cancer. The program connects people living with lung cancer or caregivers, to those who are dealing with a new lung cancer diagnosis
The workforce of LCIF is a small dedicated team. The hallmark of this team is that every member has been affected by cancer in some way. They strive hard to be there for all those who have been affected by lung cancer. All services are available free of cost.
By raising awareness, championing patient rights, and empowering advocates, LCIF is pioneering a transformative approach to lung cancer support in India and Southeast Asia.
These testimonials are a validation that LCIF is making a difference to the lives of many
“I was diagnosed with lung cancer at 24 without any smoking history. I am under remission currently but I always wanted to advocate for early detection and clinical trials, I have got that opportunity from Lung Connect.” - Rushikesh Jayale
“I want to see more patients/caregivers from India advocating about Lung Cancer Awareness. Lung Connect is facilitating patient voices to come forward.”- Rasika Bombatkar
To know more visit: https://lungconnectindia.org/
