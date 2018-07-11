Planning On Doing Intermittent Fasting? Make Sure You Don't Have Any Of These Conditions
There are some people with certain health conditions who might not be able to get maximum benefits from intermittent fasting. Instead, the most popular diet fad of this time might take a negative toll on their health.
Intermittent fasting has lately become one of the most popular diet fads of all time. People widely believe that it is a miracle diet. From reducing insulin sensitivity to inducing weight loss, intermittent fasting has a wide variety of health benefits to offer and they are back by science. This diet plan is a time-restricted regime which requires a person to fast on a particular day in a week or during a set number of hours every day. You can either choose to fast on a whole day or for a certain time bracket during one day; but eventually, intermittent fasting has a wide variety of benefits for your overall health. But sadly, not every person fits into the same size of clothes. What fits you might not fit someone else irrespective of how popular it is among the common people. Likewise, there are some people with certain health conditions who might not be able to get maximum benefits from intermittent fasting. Instead, the most popular diet fad of this time might take a negative toll on your health.
Here are 7 such conditions wherein you must avoid intermittent fasting, it can take a negative toll on your health.
1. If you have chronic stress
Food might not be your perfect solution for stress, but it helps you keep chronic stress under control. Fasting, on the other hand, boosts the production of cortisol, the stress hormones in the body. So if you are already dealing with this stress, adding on to it by practicing intermittent fasting is not a wise choice. It may also result in digestive distress and gastrointestinal problems.
2. If you have a history of eating disorders
An eating disorder is characterized by abnormal eating habits and excessive calorie intake. Therefore, an intermittent fasting diet, which needs a person to fast for a time bracket, might not be the best thing to do for a person who had a history of an eating disorder. This is because of the fact that initially the sufferer might be able fast, but eventually he or she will be driven towards the habit of binge-eating. So these people should instead stick to healthy, balanced and regular meals.
3. If you have gallstones
When a person goes on an intermittent fast, fats in the body start breaking down. Due to this, excessive cholesterol is released from the liver into the bile. This might create complications for the gallbladder, the organ which holds bile within it until it is required for digestion. Research does not deem intermittent fasting safe for people dealing with gallstones. Therefore, if you wish to take it up, check with an expert if it is safe for you or not.
4. If you have a heart disease
A person on heart disease and blood pressure medications is more prone to electrolyte abnormalities from fasting. So intermittent fasting is a big 'no no' for any person who is dealing with a heart disease.
5. If it does not suit your lifestyle
Intermittent fasting can do well to your health only if it suits your lifestyle the way it should. If it doesn't, it might do more harm than good. While some people benefit from this diet greatly, others might not. So it solely depends on the effect of this plan on your health and that is driven to quite an extent by your lifestyle.
6. If you're pregnant
During pregnancy, you are not just feeding yourself; you feed your foetus too. So if you go on an intermittent fast, so does your baby. This may bring a set of complications with itself and mess with your health to quite an extent. It may even increase the risk of gestational diabetes. Therefore, intermittent fasting should not be taken up by any mum-to-be.
