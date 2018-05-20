Premenstrual Symptoms: 5 Reasons Why You Get Premenstrual Symptoms But No Periods
Missing periods is one thing; getting premenstrual symptoms and not having periods is another thing. Here are some of the reasons why you might be getting premenstrual symptoms and still not getting your period.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Anovulation could be a reason for premenstrual symptoms and no periods
- Birth control can also make your periods irregular despite the symptoms
- Increased stress levels can make your periods irregular despite symptoms
Has this ever happened to you? You feel all bloated, crampy, mood and fatigued; all the classic symptoms of your time of the month at a time and still not get your period? Missing periods is one thing; getting premenstrual symptoms and not having periods is another thing. Pondering if this is true or not, aren't you? Gynecologist Dr Rita Bakshi says that is possible. It is possible that most of you would land on one conclusion that is pregnancy. But if you haven't had sex in weeks, then how can this happen? We agree that it sounds strange but this is something which affects millions of girls out there and the reasons could be anything. Missing or skipping periods once in a while is a normal condition. However, if this happens more often, it could be indicative of the fact that something is going wrong.
Here are 5 possible reasons why you could be having premenstrual symptoms but no periods.
1. Anovulation
Every month, your ovary is supposed to release an egg. Due to this your body is likely to undergo hormonal changes and it can result in premenstrual symptoms and eventually periods. This is how ovulation and the onset of periods should work. However, sometimes, the ovary may not release an egg. Due to this, your body will go through all the premenstrual symptoms but periods may not occur. This is known an anovulation and is more common than you know.
2. Thyroid disorders
Thyroid gland is responsible for regulating your bodily functions like metabolism and menstrual cycles. There are mainly two types of thyroid disorders, hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid gland) and hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid gland). This affects the hormones responsible for ovulation and this can make your cycles irregular. You could be getting the premenstrual symptoms but the periods may still not show up. It could be a long stretch when you get the premenstrual symptoms and still not get your period. The thyroid gland also affects your brain function and this can be the cause of mood swings during this time. Spotting and cramping could occur because the uterine lining has developed but your ovaries did not release an egg.
3. Birth control
Birth control can also make your periods irregular. The hormones present in these birth control options can alter your menstrual cycle, it can be temporary but this can happen. Your body may take some time to adapt to the hormones introduced by birth control options and this can continue for several months. You could get premenstrual symptoms but there won't be any sign of periods.
4. PCOD
PCOD or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome is a condition were the male hormonal levels increase in the body. The patient has excess of androgens in the body and this can affect the normal functioning of the ovaries. It can result in hair growth, insulin resistance and weight gain. It can also result in anovulatory cycles and spotting. You may experience a great deal of pelvic pain due to the growth of cysts on the ovary. An irregular period is also a symptom of this condition. The premenstrual symptoms may appear but periods may not occur.
5. Stress
Stress will not benefit your health in any way. It can mess with your menstrual cycle in a number of ways. Although there is no proof of directly impact of stress on your period, they can make your cycles irregular. It increases the production of cortisol, the stress hormone in your body and this can result in hormonal imbalance. Increased stress levels can make your uterine levels to grow. This can result in cramping and irregular bleeding. Try yoga or medication to get your stress levels in control and regularize your periods.
