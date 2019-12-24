ASK OUR EXPERTS

Women's Health »  Menopause Symptoms: 5 Tips That Can Make Menopause Easy For You

Menopause Symptoms: 5 Tips That Can Make Menopause Easy For You

Menopause symptoms: One of the most effective tips to ease menopause symptoms is to eat a healthy and balanced diet which includes a generous mix of all food groups. Here are other tips that can also be helpful.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Dec 24, 2019 10:42 IST
3-Min Read
Menopause Symptoms: 5 Tips That Can Make Menopause Easy For You

Menopause symptoms include weakening of bones

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Menopausal women should take care of their heart health
  2. Take care of Vitamin D and calcium intake when going through menopause
  3. Foods with phytoestrogen can boost oestrogen levels in the body

Menopause symptoms: Menopause can indeed be a difficult time for women. It marks the end of menstrual cycle in women. A woman goes through menopause if she's gone 12 months without getting periods. Menopause usually occurs in 40s or 50s. However, a poor lifestyle and unhealthy weight can postpone or prepone onset of menopause. This period can be physically and emotionally stressful for women. Mood swings, hot flashes, fatigue, tiredness and low energy levels are symptoms which women commonly experience. Improvement in diet and lifestyle can help easing these symptoms of menopause.

Tips to reduce menopause symptoms effectively


1. Consume a healthy diet

One of the most effective tips to ease menopause symptoms is to eat a healthy and balanced diet which includes a generous mix of all food groups. Do not starve yourself or follow calorie restrictive diets in the name of weight loss. Stick to foods that you make you feel fit and healthy and get expert help if you feel you are gaining weight despite eating healthy.

qdg4a548

Consuming a healthy diet can ease menopause for you
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Take care of your heart health

Menopause is characterised by oestrogen hormone, which is considered to be a risk factor for heart disease in post-menopausal women. It is thus essential to take care of your heart health by regulating blood pressure and cholesterol. Avoid consumption of junk, processed and packaged food and be physically active.

3. Take care of Vitamin D and calcium intake

Another characteristic of menopause is weakening of bones. In order to maintain healthy bones, you need to ensure healthy intake of Vitamin D and calcium. Include dairy products, leafy green vegetables and fatty fish like salmon, tuna and mackerel in your diet to get adequate supply of calcium and Vitamin D. You can also take supplements, but only if they are prescribed by your gynaecologist.

4. Get phytoestrogens

In order to give a boost to estrogen levels in your body, perimenopausal and menopausal women should consume more flaxseeds, fenugreek seeds, oats, sesame seeds and barley. These foods contain phytoestrogens which can give a boost to estrogen levels in the body. Eat these foods twice or thrice a week and see if it helps you feel better.

62ooj5j

Flaxseeds contain phytoestrogens that can boost oestrogen levels in menopausal women
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Regular physical activity is important

Not only does it help in maintaining a healthy weight, it also helps in strengthening bones and keeps your energy levels up. What's more is that exercising can keep heart diseases and age-related diseases away. Exercise for minimum half an hour for five days a week. Include both cardio and weight training exercises in your routine.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 

