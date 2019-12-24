Menopause Symptoms: 5 Tips That Can Make Menopause Easy For You
Menopause symptoms: One of the most effective tips to ease menopause symptoms is to eat a healthy and balanced diet which includes a generous mix of all food groups. Here are other tips that can also be helpful.
Menopause symptoms include weakening of bones
HIGHLIGHTS
- Menopausal women should take care of their heart health
- Take care of Vitamin D and calcium intake when going through menopause
- Foods with phytoestrogen can boost oestrogen levels in the body
Menopause symptoms: Menopause can indeed be a difficult time for women. It marks the end of menstrual cycle in women. A woman goes through menopause if she's gone 12 months without getting periods. Menopause usually occurs in 40s or 50s. However, a poor lifestyle and unhealthy weight can postpone or prepone onset of menopause. This period can be physically and emotionally stressful for women. Mood swings, hot flashes, fatigue, tiredness and low energy levels are symptoms which women commonly experience. Improvement in diet and lifestyle can help easing these symptoms of menopause.
Tips to reduce menopause symptoms effectively
1. Consume a healthy diet
One of the most effective tips to ease menopause symptoms is to eat a healthy and balanced diet which includes a generous mix of all food groups. Do not starve yourself or follow calorie restrictive diets in the name of weight loss. Stick to foods that you make you feel fit and healthy and get expert help if you feel you are gaining weight despite eating healthy.
Also read: Can Early Menopause Affect A Woman's Health? Know Symptoms, Causes And Complications Of Premature Menopause
2. Take care of your heart health
Menopause is characterised by oestrogen hormone, which is considered to be a risk factor for heart disease in post-menopausal women. It is thus essential to take care of your heart health by regulating blood pressure and cholesterol. Avoid consumption of junk, processed and packaged food and be physically active.
3. Take care of Vitamin D and calcium intake
Another characteristic of menopause is weakening of bones. In order to maintain healthy bones, you need to ensure healthy intake of Vitamin D and calcium. Include dairy products, leafy green vegetables and fatty fish like salmon, tuna and mackerel in your diet to get adequate supply of calcium and Vitamin D. You can also take supplements, but only if they are prescribed by your gynaecologist.
Also read: 5 Food Sources Of Vitamin D That Should Be A Part Of Your Diet
4. Get phytoestrogens
In order to give a boost to estrogen levels in your body, perimenopausal and menopausal women should consume more flaxseeds, fenugreek seeds, oats, sesame seeds and barley. These foods contain phytoestrogens which can give a boost to estrogen levels in the body. Eat these foods twice or thrice a week and see if it helps you feel better.
5. Regular physical activity is important
Not only does it help in maintaining a healthy weight, it also helps in strengthening bones and keeps your energy levels up. What's more is that exercising can keep heart diseases and age-related diseases away. Exercise for minimum half an hour for five days a week. Include both cardio and weight training exercises in your routine.
Also read: 5 Reasons Why Climbing Stairs Is One Of The Best Exercises Of All Times
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.