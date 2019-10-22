Weight Loss Exercises: 5 Reasons Why Climbing Stairs Is One Of The Best Exercises Of All Times
Weight loss exercises: Climbing stairs is a great cardiovascular exercise that can help you with quick weight loss, reducing stress and anxiety and improving heart health. Read here to know more about why climbing stairs is a simple yet one of the most effective weight loss exercise.
Weight loss: Climbing stairs can help in improving your mental health
HIGHLIGHTS
- Climbing stairs can normalise your blood pressure
- The exercise targets multiple muscles
- It can improve balance and stamina
Weight loss tips: When it comes to exercising, you will be surprised to know that some of the simplest and easy-to-perform exercises are indeed the most effective for weight loss. One such exercise that is excellent for burning calories and inducing weight loss is climbing stairs. From building strength and stamina to improving your body balance, climbing stairs can prove to be a great exercise. You need to start slow if you are beginner as the exercise may seem easy to do, but actually requires a great deal of strength to even perform it. Apart from helping you burn calories, climbing stairs can help in improving concentration and overall functioning.
Weight loss exercises: health benefits of climbing stairs and why you should do it regularly
1. Climbing stairs offers quick weight loss benefits
As mentioned above, climbing stairs requires a great deal of strength. The exercise requires to pull your body weight against gravity. Quickly climbing stairs can make you sweat and help you burn calories, thus aiding quick weight loss.
2. Good for heart patients
Cardio exercises like climbing stairs can get your heart pumping. They can improve heart rate and also help in normalising your blood pressure levels. It improves blood circulation as well.
3. Climbing stairs targets multiple muscles
Climbing stairs involves more muscles than walking, jogging or running on a flat surface. Apart from working on your leg muscles, climbing stairs also works on your quadriceps, glutes and hamstrings. The exercise can help you get lean muscles and burn more fat.
4. It is good for your mental health
An exercise which involves speed and strength, climbing stairs can give you a mood-boosting adrenaline rush. It makes the body pump more blood and reduces stress and anxiety.
5. Climbing stairs improves balance and stamina
Climbing stairs can stabilise muscles in your foot, ankle and peroneal tendons. The exercise can be effective in improving body balance and overall stamina. After a few cramps and muscle pull during the initial stages, the exercise can eventually make you feel energised like never before.
Learn the technique to climb stairs properly
As is the case with every exercise, even a simple exercise like climbing stairs also needs to be performed with the right technique in order to prevent injury and enable the exercise to provide the desired results.
- Make sure that your back is straight and you are not hunching down.
- Start with a slow pace. You can do 5 sets of 20 or 25 and then increase the number of reps eventually. Speed up as you get familiar with the exercise. Avoid climbing high steps in the beginning.
- Wear well-fitted shoes to prevent injury.
- If you have arthritis or any other inflammatory condition, consult your doctor first before including climbing stairs in your workout routine.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
