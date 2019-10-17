Can Early Menopause Affect A Woman's Health? Know Symptoms, Causes And Complications Of Premature Menopause
Some women may experience menopause before time. There can be many reasons behind premature menopause. Here is everything you need to know about early menopause and what are the complications associated with it.
Early menopause can increase the risk of heart attack
- Menopause marks the end of the menstrual cycle
- Some women may experience early menopause
- Symptoms of early menopause are similar to normal menopause
A woman's body goes under several changes including various physical and hormonal changes. Similarly, menopause is a natural process which marks the end of the menstrual cycle. It usually happens in the late 40s or 50s. It is a completely natural process which brings many changes. Some women may experience menopause a little early, which is called early menopause or premature menopause. Early menopause is usually between 40-45 years or before that. There are multiple factors behind this. A woman may also experience many symptoms and changes during premature menopause. It is a quite uncommon condition which affects very less women.
Early Menopause: Causes, Symptoms and Complications
What are the symptoms of early menopause?
Generally, the symptoms of early menopause are similar to normal menopause. A woman experiences these symptoms sometime earlier than normal menopause. Symptoms of early menopause may include-
- Irregular or missed periods
- Night Sweats
- Hot flashes
- Fluctuations in mood
- Dry skin
What causes early menopause?
There are many factors which can contribute to early menopause. Some of these causes may include-
- Family history
- Ageing
- Genetic disorder
- Autoimmune diseases
- Certain infections
- Exposure to chemotherapy drugs
- Some other factors include- regular smoking, lack of exercise and no exposure to sun
What are the complications of early menopause?
There are certain outcomes of early menopause. It can develop certain conditions. Some of these may include-
1. Infertility
Early menopause can cause infertility as it stops the monthly cycle
2. Higher risk of heart diseases
According to a study published in The Lancet Public Health journal women who reach menopause before the age of 50 are at a higher risk of cardiovascular diseases.
The study elaborated that women who were aged between 40 and 44 in menopause were 40 percent more likely to suffer from a cardiovascular condition.
3. Mental issues
A woman may experience some mental health issues as well due to early menopause. It may include anxiety and depression.
4. Stress
A woman is more likely to experience more stress due to early menopause.
5. Higher risk of osteoporosis
Bone loss is another condition which can be a result of early menopause. Low estrogen levels are the main cause behind the higher risk of osteoporosis. It can increase the incidents of fracture in women.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
