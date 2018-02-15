How To Use a Condom? Tips And Safety Measures
Condoms are effective only 97% times, and that too when used the right way.
Condoms are necessary for the prevention of pregnancies and sexual diseases
HIGHLIGHTS
- Condoms are effective 97% times but only when used the right way
- Leave half-an-inch space on the top for the collection of semen
- Condom needs to be worn when the penis is erect
Condom is a piece of rubbery material which a man wears on his penis during a sexual act to prevent unplanned pregnancies and for protection against sexually transmitted infections and diseases including HIV. Condoms are effective only 97% times, and that too when used the right way. You may feel that you know all about condoms and how to use them, but trust us, there is much more to know about them. Certain rules need to be followed to ensure safety during sex. Director of Alpha One Andrology group and consultant in sexual medicine, Dr Anup Dhir gives his set of tips for safe use of condoms.
Dr Dhir says, "Condoms are necessary for the prevention of pregnancies and sexual diseases. Generally there are of two kinds of condoms - latex and polyurethane. Latex ones are just like gloves but if they come in contact with oil, they get degenerated. And the polyurethane condoms are thinner than these."
How to wear a condom?
Dr Dhir says that the size is important. He says, "The size of an Indian man's penis is smaller than others. So the size should be ideal. It shouldn't be too tight so it constricts nor should it be too loose so that it just comes off. You must try it multiple times to ensure that it fits well. You can also go for any particular brand that suits you."
Safety measures while using a condom:
Dr. Dhir lists a set of tips for using condoms the right way:
1. Do not use oil-based lubricants while using a condom. Use only water-based lubricants.
2. Leave half-an-inch space on the top for the collection of semen.
3. Roll it down gently in the right direction but not while the foreskin is still on else it will get entangled.
4. Condom needs to be worn when the penis is erect.
5. After ejaculation, it should be taken off but only when it is still erect else there are chances of it slipping off.
6. Once you wear a condom, even if you have not ejaculated, it must be changed for the second round. A new condom should be used the second time.
7. Never re-use a condom because they can become weak and can burst during sex.
8. Condoms should be disposed off properly. Do not flush them down the toilet else they can block the toilets due to the plastic.
9. Flavoured condoms should be used only for oral sex. They contain some sort of sugar so if they are used for normal sex, they can lead to yeast infections.
10. Female condoms, on the other hand, are bigger and thicker and are used in very rare cases where the men do not like wearing a condom. They are more expensive, they are cumbersome and are used in very rare cases.
(Dr Anup Dhir is the Director of alpha one andrology group and consultant in sexual medicine)