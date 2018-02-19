10 Things To Keep In Mind If You Are Using A Female Condom
Here's what you need to know about using female condoms.
Female condoms can be worn hours before the sexual activity
HIGHLIGHTS
- Female condoms are more difficult to wear
- Female condoms do not provide any protection during oral sex
- They can enhance the sexual experience
Female condoms do exist. They aren't as popular as their male counterparts, but these condoms are in use. In situations where men do not prefer wearing a condom, a female condom is used. This tool, just like the regular male condoms, is used to prevent unwanted pregnancies. Director of Alpha One Andrology group and consultant in sexual medicine, Dr Anup Dhir explains a few things you need to keep in mind while using these condoms. He says, "Female condoms are made of latex. These condoms have a ring on the outside and need to be rolled inwards. They are more costly than the regular condoms. They are used in special situations when the male counterpart does not wish to use a condom."
Here's a list of things you need to know while using a female condom.
1. Dr Dhir says, "Ideally only one person should use the condom. If both use it, there is a good chance that the condom can tear due to friction."
2. He also says that the female condom is more difficult to wear, it needs to be rolled inside properly and the ring should be kept outside. If the whole condom goes in, it will not provide any protection.
3. Female condoms do not provide any protection during oral sex. For safety during oral sex, a very thin sheet needs to be used. That sheet is known as dam.
4. Male condoms tend to be more effective in preventing pregnancies and STDs.
5. Dr Dhir explains that male condoms are classified as an external condom and the female ones are classified as the internal condom. These condoms are also known as SEMIDOM."
6. Female condoms can be worn hours before the sexual activity. For those who aren't into using tampons, wearing these condoms could hurt. So you can put them on hours before having sex so that you can get used to them.
7. These condoms can be used during pregnancy and periods as well. However, you cannot be sure of how comfortable it is going to be.
8. Even if you are using birth control pills, you can always use female condoms to prevent STDs from spreading.
9. Female condoms can enhance the sexual experience because the ring outside can rub against the clitoris and give more pleasure, says Dr Dhir.
10. If the condom tore off mid-way, you must take it off, clean the area and take a contraceptive pill immediately to prevent unwanted pregnancies.
(Dr Anup Dhir is the Director of alpha one andrology group and consultant in sexual medicine.)