The Best Birth Control Options For Women Above 35
Birth control options have nothing to do with age. Birth control options for women above and below 35 are not very different. The only difference would be that women above 35 are more certain about looking for a permanent birth control option.
Know the best birth control options for women above 35
By the time you reach your thirties, you become a pro at birth control as you have been using it for like, decades. But when it is about birth control after 35, you need to revise your choice of contraception. Experts reveal that post 35, it is the best period for you to re-evaluate your birth control options. Do consider the fact that if you are into smoking and regular consumption of birth control pills, you are at a higher risk of health issues at a later stage in life.
Birth control options have nothing to do with age. Birth control options for women above and below 35 are not very different. The only difference would be that women above 35 are more certain about looking for a permanent birth control option.
But no worries, even for those who wish to take up temporary birth control options, we have lined up the best temporary birth control options for women above 35.
1. Barriers
You can use all sorts of sponges or male or female condoms.
2. Birth control pills
Yes the birth control pill is also safe for women above 35 but not for a particular sect. Women who are into smoking or have a history of blood clots or a family history of heart disease or cancer should not opt for pills.
3. Injections
This is another form of temporary birth control for women above 35 years of age. You are given a shot of female progestin every three months. But do not use this option for two years in a row. It decreases bone density over time.
Besides the many temporary birth control options, there are a whole lot of permanent birth control options for women above 35 years. Take a look at the best permanent birth control options.
1. Surgical sterilization
Also known as tubal ligation, this procedure is about cutting and sealing the fallopian tubes. It prevents the eggs from travelling to the uterus.
2. The non surgical option
A spring-like object is implanted in your body that blocks the fallopian tubes. Tissues form around the spring blocking the eggs from reaching the uterus.