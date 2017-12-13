Here's How You Can Get Rid Of Post Pregnancy Belly Fat
Though post pregnancy belly fat can be tough to get rid of, these tips can help you speed up the process.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Breastfeeding can help you in cutting belly fat
- Massage helps in improving body metabolism and triggering weight loss
- Ajwain water is a powerful remedy for cutting post pregnancy belly fat
Pregnancy is all about receiving love and attention from the entire family. In India, the love that a mom-to-be receives refers to the food. Sweet treats, lots of butter, lots of ghee with the topping of love from every member of the family.
And soon after your bundle of joy comes in this world, all you are left with is memory of those nine beautiful months and oodles of belly fat. After your baby is two months old, your uterus shrinks back to its normal size and this is when you can see how much weight you need to lose.
Though the extra belly fat may shrink for some women on its own, some have to put in a lot of effort to shed those extra pounds and come back in shape.
Here's a list of ways to help you cut down on post pregnancy belly fat:
1. Breastfeeding
Nursing your baby has benefits not only for your baby, but for you too. Breastfeeding can help you in cutting belly fat by triggering contraction of the uterus. This helps in bringing the uterus to its normal size and also helps in burning calories without putting in much effort.
2. Belly wrapping
Though old-fashioned, belly wrapping is one of the most effective ways of toning the abdominal muscles. Compression from maternity tucks and belts can help the uterus in contracting faster.
3. Avoid eating empty calories
By empty calories, we refer to foods like chips, chocolates, sodas and candies. You need to be careful about your carb intake. These foods, when consumed, convert to sugar and settle in the fat-friendly parts of your body.
4. Take massages
Massage is not only soothing for your mind and body, it can also help you lose weight after pregnancy. Massaging in areas with high levels of cellulite can release fat for better absorption by the body. It also improves your body metabolism, and an active metabolism can further make it easier for you to lose weight.
5. Ajwain water
One of the most powerful remedies for weight loss after pregnancy is ajwain water. Just soak a few carom seeds in water overnight, strain in the morning and drink it with a spoonful of honey. Repeat this for 15 to 20 days and the difference will be visible. Chewing a few carom seeds before breakfast could also help.
6. Exercise
When it comes to weight loss, exercising is the primary activity. Though hitting the gym is not quite possible, you can try starting with walking. After some time you can stick to some simple abdominal exercises but, do not overdo it. Ask your doctor for a good exercise regime. You could also try pranayama for toning stomach muscles.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
