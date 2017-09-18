ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Breast Feeding »  Best Foods To Boost Breast Milk Production

Best Foods To Boost Breast Milk Production

Don't worry, most mothers are able to feed the baby well but, for those who can't or who wish to increase the supply, there are certain foods which can boost breast milk production.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 18, 2017 04:35 IST
2-Min Read
Best Foods To Boost Breast Milk Production

Know the best foods for an improved breast milk supply

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Lactation can be boosted with nutritious and high-fibre foods
  2. Garlic is a great way to boost breast milk supply
  3. Fennel seeds are digestives which help in controlling baby colic

It is normal for a breastfeeding mother to be concerned about her breast milk supply. After all, it is about nursing the little one well. Don't worry, most mothers are able to feed the baby well but, for those who can't or who wish to increase the supply, there are certain foods which can boost breast milk production. Be sure to consult your doctor before going for regular consumption of all these foods. Though natural and health foods will not cause damage, it is always better to seek prevention before cure.

The nursing phase is when a mother needs complete attention and healthcare. The primary concern is to feed the baby well and finding answers to the question which foods can promote the breast milk supply. Lactation can be boosted with nutritious and high-fibre foods. Take a look at the best foods for improving lactation and bringing you back in terms of health post delivery.

1. Oatmeal

Post delivery, you are at a higher risk of diabetes. Oatmeal is a great way to curb such risks. Moreover, this high fibre food helps greatly in boosting breast milk supply. You can have it as breakfast combined with the goodness of fruits and milk or even yogurt.

best foods for improving breast milk supply

Oatmeal for breast milk supply
Photo Credit: istock

2. Cookies

Yes, you don't need to avoid your love for cookies anymore. But these aren't just any chocolate-chip or flavoured cookie, but special lactation cookies.

best foods for improving breast milk supply

Lactation cookies for breast milk supply
Photo Credit: istock

3. Garlic

Garlic adds a layer of deliciousness to your food and also helps you with digestion in general. But for a newly promoted-to-mommy woman, garlic is a great way to boost breast milk supply. For those who do not like the flavour or aftertaste of this staple, there are garlic pills which do not leave behind the flavour of it.

4. Carrots

This one is known to be in extra demand when you are lactating. A healthy source of carbs and potassium, carrots help you in losing those extra pounds and promote an improved breast milk supply.

best foods for improving breast milk supply

Carrots for improving breast milk supply
Photo Credit: istock

5. Fennel seeds

Fennel seeds are digestives which help in controlling baby colic. You can use them as vegetable fillings and flavouring agents for tea or milk. This can help in improving your breast milk supply.

best foods for improving breast milk supply

Fennel seeds for improving breast milk supply
Photo Credit: istock

6. Brown rice

Brown rice is known for enhancing breast milk production. Brown rice has hormone stimulants which improve lactation and give you the extra energy you need during the post pregnancy period.

best foods for improving breast milk supply

Brown rice for improving breast milk supply
Photo Credit: istock

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------