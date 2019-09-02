Tooth Decay: Most Common Causes And Tips For Prevention
Destruction of tooth structure can lead to tooth decay. It can affect both the enamel and outer layer of tooth. One of the most common causes of tooth decay is foods like milk, cereals, bread, aerated drinks, cakes and sugary foods like candy. Bacteria living in the mouth have the tendency to digest these foods and turn them into acids. These acids, food debris, saliva and bacteria combine to form plaque which clings to teeth and cause tooth decay. Acids in plaque dissolve on enamel surface to teeth and cause holes knowns as cavities.
Following are some of the most common causes of tooth decay
1. Poor oral hygiene: Not brushing your teeth regularly and even lack of flossing can lead to tooth decay. It allows buildup of plaque and attacks tooth enamel. Make sure you floss regularly and also brush your teeth twice every day.
2. Dry mouth: Saliva helps in washing plaque from teeth. In case you have dry mouth with very little saliva, it may lead to build-up of and increase tooth decay risks.
3. Medical problems: At times, an underlying health condition could be the reason for your tooth decay. When acid flows from your stomach back to your mouth, in case of vomiting or bulimia, it may lead to tooth decay.
4. Eating and drinking: Eating starchy and sugary foods and drinks can lead to formation of cavities and tooth decay. You must brush your teeth after eating sugary or starchy foods as they tend to stick to your teeth after eating. Cooking, breath mints, dry cereals, hard candies, dried fruit, raisins, etc are all foods after which you must brush your teeth.
5. Bacteria and acids: When bacteria in the mouth digest carbs that linger to your teeth, it leads to formation of acid and tooth decay.
Follow these tips to prevent tooth decay
1. Brush your teeth twice every day and visit the dentist regularly. Make sure your toothpaste contains fluoride. Try brushing after every meal and never forget to brush your teeth before going to bed.
2. Rinse your mouth with fluoride containing mouthwash. It can help in killing harmful plaque-causing bacteria.
3. Eat nutritious and balanced diet. Avoid consumption of deep fried, processed and junk food. Candies, chips, chocolates and desserts should be avoided as much as possible. Even when you're indulging in them, control your portion size.
4. Flossing is as important as brushing and must not be skipped.
5. Drinking fluoridated water can help in preventing tooth decay.
