Oil Pulling: Know The Method And Benefits Of This Ayurvedic Practice
Oil pulling is an ancient technique which can offer multiple health benefits. Here are the benefits of oil pulling. Also, know method to perform this and which oil to choose,
Oil pulling is beneficial for your dental as well as overall health
Oil pulling is an ayurvedic technique which involves swirling of oil in your mouth for 10- 15 mins early morning on an empty stomach followed by spitting out the oil. It is an ancient practice that has gained popularity these days due to the amazing benefits it offers. Oil pulling pulls out all the harmful bacteria from your oral cavity and leads to an infection-free oral cavity. Keep reading to know some benefits of oil pulling and how it is done from Dr. Gunita Singh.
Oil pulling: Method and benefits
Method to do oil pulling
- Take 1 tablespoon of oil (coconut, almond or sesame)
- Swish it around in your mouth for 15-20 mins make sure you don't swallow
- Spit it in a trash
- Rinse your mouth with water
Benefits:
1. It kills the harmful bacteria in the oral cavity
At one given time there are around 350 bacteria in the oral cavity, 50%of which are harmful and can cause tooth decays and other dental problems. Studies have indicated that this technique kills the harmful bacteria and reduces the chances of tooth decay
2. Bad breath
A large population suffers from halitosis or bad breath reasons can be bad eating habits, poor oral hygiene and dirty coated tongue. In all these cases oil pulling has helped it is a natural process to kill bad breath.
3. Improves gum's health
Gums are the foundation of teeth. If the gums loosen, they will also lose their grip on teeth so the teeth will loosen and eventually fall. It's very important to keep gums healthy
Oil pulling not only kills harmful bacteria that effect gums it also moistens the gums and improves blood circulation.
4. Salivation
Oil pulling improves salivation it increases the saliva flow thus improving the overall health of the mouth. Saliva improves the stagnation of bacteria in the mouth reducing the risk to cavities with age sometimes the salivation reduces, and one develops a condition called xerostomia i.e. dry mouth. Oil pulling can really be beneficial to avoid as well as improve this condition
5. Overall health
Good oral health contributes to better immunity and overall health. So, indirectly oil pulling keeps your full-body healthy in a very natural way and almost free of cost.
6. Best oil for this method
The best oil for oil pulling is coconut oil as it has lauric acid benefits cheaper easily available and is very calming and soothing for the body. Almond oil olive oil and sesame oil are good too
You can also consult your dentist for better understanding of this method.
(Dr. Gunita Singh is a Dentist and Director at Dentem)
