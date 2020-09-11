ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Teeth »  Oil Pulling: Know The Method And Benefits Of This Ayurvedic Practice

Oil Pulling: Know The Method And Benefits Of This Ayurvedic Practice

Oil pulling is an ancient technique which can offer multiple health benefits. Here are the benefits of oil pulling. Also, know method to perform this and which oil to choose,
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Sep 11, 2020 10:35 IST
3-Min Read
Oil Pulling: Know The Method And Benefits Of This Ayurvedic Practice

Oil pulling is beneficial for your dental as well as overall health

Oil pulling is an ayurvedic technique which involves swirling of oil in your mouth for 10- 15 mins early morning on an empty stomach followed by spitting out the oil. It is an ancient practice that has gained popularity these days due to the amazing benefits it offers. Oil pulling pulls out all the harmful bacteria from your oral cavity and leads to an infection-free oral cavity. Keep reading to know some benefits of oil pulling and how it is done from Dr. Gunita Singh.

Oil pulling: Method and benefits


RELATED STORIES
related

Here's What You Must Do Every Morning With Coconut Oil

You all are well aware of the many health benefits of coconut oil. But do you know what exactly you should do every morning with coconut oil. Scroll here to get your answer.

related

What Is Oil Pulling And It's Health Benefits?

Coconut oil has a lot of health promoting properties. As mouth is the home to millions of viruses, bacteria, fungi, oil acts as a cleanser before they get a chance to spread in the body.

Method to do oil pulling

  • Take 1 tablespoon of oil (coconut, almond or sesame)
  • Swish it around in your mouth for 15-20 mins make sure you don't swallow
  • Spit it in a trash
  • Rinse your mouth with water
ne290vu

Coconut oil can be used for oil pulling
Photo Credit: iStock

Benefits:

1. It kills the harmful bacteria in the oral cavity

At one given time there are around 350 bacteria in the oral cavity, 50%of which are harmful and can cause tooth decays and other dental problems. Studies have indicated that this technique kills the harmful bacteria and reduces the chances of tooth decay

2. Bad breath

A large population suffers from halitosis or bad breath reasons can be bad eating habits, poor oral hygiene and dirty coated tongue. In all these cases oil pulling has helped it is a natural process to kill bad breath.

3. Improves gum's health

Gums are the foundation of teeth. If the gums loosen, they will also lose their grip on teeth so the teeth will loosen and eventually fall. It's very important to keep gums healthy

Oil pulling not only kills harmful bacteria that effect gums it also moistens the gums and improves blood circulation.

Also read: Oral Hygiene Tips To Follow

4. Salivation

Oil pulling improves salivation it increases the saliva flow thus improving the overall health of the mouth. Saliva improves the stagnation of bacteria in the mouth reducing the risk to cavities with age sometimes the salivation reduces, and one develops a condition called xerostomia i.e. dry mouth. Oil pulling can really be beneficial to avoid as well as improve this condition

5. Overall health

Good oral health contributes to better immunity and overall health. So, indirectly oil pulling keeps your full-body healthy in a very natural way and almost free of cost.

Also read: Oral Hygiene: 5 Myths About Dental Care You Must Stop Believing

6. Best oil for this method

The best oil for oil pulling is coconut oil as it has lauric acid benefits cheaper easily available and is very calming and soothing for the body. Almond oil olive oil and sesame oil are good too

You can also consult your dentist for better understanding of this method.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

(Dr. Gunita Singh is a Dentist and Director at Dentem)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Vitamin D: Everything About It
Bedtime Tips For Good Sleep
Vegan Diet: Know The Basics
Healthy Morning Habits Experts Recommend
Common Walking Mistakes: You Must Avoid
Habits That Can Harm Your Health
Yoga For Beginners: 5 Simple Poses
Yoga For Beginners: Basics And Tips
Why Warming Up Is Important
Cycling And Its Many Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

5 Expert Tips To Keep Your Kitchen Sanitized, Clean And Germ-Free

 

Home Remedies

5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More
5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases